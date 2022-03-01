Cork footballers face into three season-defining league games in the coming weeks

IN one respect Cork’s national football league campaign only starts now with three huge games against fellow division 2 strugglers which will determine their fate.

It begins on Sunday week away to Meath at Pairc Tailteann in Navan, continues with a visit from Down to Pairc Ui Chaoimh a week later before wrapping up on the 27th with a trip to Tullamore to play Offaly.

The schedule handed Cork the most difficult games at the start of the seven-match schedule with away fixtures to Roscommon and Derry and Clare and Galway hitting Leeside.

Cork could only must a point from a draw with the Banner to leave them vulnerable along with Offaly and Down with Meath marginally better off with two points from couple of draws.

Clare could find themselves dragged into the relegation minefield, as well, though with four points and a home game with Meath to come, you’d expect them to move away from any threat.

Before then, Offaly’s game-in-hand against Galway has been pencilled in for Pearse Stadium next Sunday and barring a major upset, the home side will expect to join Derry and Roscommon on eight points.

Offaly will also be mindful of just how tight scoring difference is between the quartet and they’re only two and three points better off than Cork and Down respectively, so that could change, too.

And the way the fixtures have panned out the weekend after next has potential season-defining games at both ends of the table.

It begins on Saturday week with Down hosting Offaly in Newry and the following day it’s Meath-Cork, Roscommon-Derry and Galway-Clare.

So, how is likely to pan out? The bookies make Offaly and Down the expected counties to drop to division 3 though it’s tight, Down evens followed by 11/10 Cork and Meath 15/8.

Offaly have the toughest run-in by a long stretch because apart from travelling to play Galway, they must also play Roscommon in Tullamore before hosting Cork in the concluding game.

It’s quite possible Offaly will already be condemned to tier three football next season by the time Cork head up the motorway and makes Offaly’s game against Down a must-win affair.

For their part, Down believe they’ve a good chance of avoiding the drop because playing Offaly and Clare at home represents an opportunity for a maximum return with Cork sandwiched in between.

Meath’s schedule also includes Clare away and a final game with Derry in Navan, but it’s the Cork game which will be uppermost in their thoughts after snatching a dramatic draw in Tullamore at the weekend, courtesy of a fifth-minute equalising goal.

One of the key factors going into the exciting last few weeks is that each county’s destiny remains firmly in their own grasp and that includes the chase for those coveted two promotion places.

The Roscommon-Derry tie is the stand-out fixture with Galway hosting Clare though you can see why Galway and Derry are all the rage to edge the Rossies out of the picture.

Roscommon close out their programme at home to Galway and that could be a winner-take-all exercise, but it underlines just how difficult it will be for the Rossies to muscle their way past either Galway or Derry.

Galway showed their class with their astonishing 3-22 against Cork, whose 2-17 would have won most games, including those in hurling.

It was by far the highest scoring encounter of the football season in any of the four divisions and only a few hurling counties bettered Galway’s tally of which the brilliant Shane Walsh contributed 2-7.

Only Kilkenny and Clare hurlers managed to score more against opponents who would be expected to concede a lot of scores.

The Cats hit 2-28 against Laois while the Banner struck 4-20 against Offaly though Waterford fell short by a point in their 3-21 to 2-22 victory over Antrim up north.

Could the most recent winners of the Sam Maguire Cup be heading for division 2?

Dublin, six-times on the spin champions before dethroned by Tyrone, are in a grave peril, pointless at the bottom of the table.

Tyrone are three points better off, but only one clear of Monaghan with Kildare also on three.

Next up is Tyrone-Dublin on Sunday week!