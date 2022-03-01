Barry’s winner for Midleton closes gap on Corinthians in the CSL U12 Premier League

Midleton 2

Corinthian Boys 1

MIDLETON snatched a late winner to claim all three points against Corinthians Boys in the Blackwater Motors Under 12 Premier league top of the table clash at the Midleton Cricket Grounds last Sunday with at narrow 2-1 win which puts then just one point behind their opponents as the race for the title hots up.

Both teams knew the importance of this match going into the game, and as a result the game was an entertaining affair with some exceptional football although shots on goal were few and far between.

The home side had the first chance on goal after three minutes when Ryan Barry’s effort was deflected over the Corinthians crossbar, but in the 10th minute it was Corinthians who took the lead when Michael O’Donovan’s corner kick came off the boot of a defender at the near post and spun into the back of the net at the far post.

Midleton were undaunted by this setback, and within a minute had drawn level when Barry stormed into the area, his shot bouncing off the Corinthians keeper only into the path of Cian Rooney who made no mistake from three yards for the equalising score.

Corinthians came forward with Joshua Kinsella’s effort from the corner of the area going just over and they had another chance in the 21st minute with a free kick just outside the area which was tipped over the bar by the Midleton keeper Christopher McCarthy.

Midleton's Cian Rooney clashes with Corinthian Boys Ciaran Galvin during the recenmt CSL U12 Premier division match at the Midleton Cricket Grounds. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton were now aided by a stiff breeze in the second half which blew down the field and had the sun to their backs and made the conditions work for them as they spent some considerable time in the Corinthians half looking for the all important second goal.

Chances fell to Midleton’s Brayan Wiecek from a corner kick, while Rooney had two chances in the space of 30 seconds which were well covered by the Corinthians keeper Adam Dillery who went onto produce a brilliant one handed save from Alex Wilson’s’s effort from the edge of the area at the expense of a corner which was subsequently cleared by the visitors.

Corinthians started to come forward themselves as the half wore on, winning a couple of corners, but were met by a solid Midleton defence with keeper McCarthy hardly troubled at all.

With the clock ticking down it appeared as through the points would be shared, but the home side had other plans with additional chances falling to Wiecek and Daniel Kent as they looked for a late score.

It came with less than five minutes remaining when a corner kick eventually fell to Ryan Barry who fired home from the corner of the area sending the ball into the corner of the Corinthians net amid scenes of jubilation from the home camp.

Midleton's William Henry heads the ball away from Corinthian Boys players Victor Wilson and Michael O'Donovan during the CSL U12 Premier division match at the Midleton Cricket Grounds. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The goal came too late for Corinthians as Midleton counted down the clock and kept the visitors in their own half for a very important and vital three points in the race for the Premier league title.

Midleton: Christopher McCarthy, William Henry, Rohan Panda, Tomas O’Se, Harry Daly, Alex Wilson, Sam Morris, Cian Rooney, Brayan Wiecek, Daniel Kent, Conor McSharry, Ryan Barry, Pablo Sanz

Corinthians Boys: Adam Dillery, Ryan Li, Emmet Cronin, Alex Walsh,Micheal O’Donovan Ciaran Galvin, Joshua Kinsella, Darragh Corcoran, Victor Wilson, Ollie Neevan, Killian Daly, Oisin O’Driscoll, Frank Rudden

Referee: Allan Martin.