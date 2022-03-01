Cork football managers need a little luck in the coming weeks

Looking at the two Cork football senior sides at the moment you would probably be worried about where we are at.

The men, after their loss to Galway, are in fear of relegation and at the same time, the ladies need to beat Waterford next Sunday to avoid being in the same position.

Whilst they won't like having that in common they also have another major factor in common – both have new managers.

Any time you change managers you have to accept there is going to be a settling-in period.

Players need time to adjust to the way the new management wants them to play and on the flip side, the new management needs to get used to the players.

It's never easy for the first few games as both try to get used to each other and on the positive side, it is still in the hands of both to get themselves out of this situation.

For the ladies footballers, it's simple, beat Waterford next Sunday and then they are out of the relegation battle. With home advantage, you would expect them to do that.

In their first outing, they impressed in a narrow loss to Meath but they will have been disappointed with their showing against Dublin, who at this early stage look the side to beat not only in the league but in the All-Ireland championship as well.

Manager Shane Ronayne will have had a bit more time to work with them and it would be a major shock if they don't bounce back with a win.

For the men, there were signs last Saturday night against Galway that they are going in the right direction. Their first half display would have been one they would have been happy with as they went in level at the break.

But the second half was like a different side came back out, making mistakes that you simply can't make at this level.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Manager Keith Ricken now has three tough games to sort it out. But should they manage to beat Meath, Down and Offaly then all should be ok relegation-wise.

He has been unlucky with injuries to key players like Brian Hurley and Seán Powter in recent weeks and both would have made a massive difference against the Tribesmen.

Ironically one area where both sides have fared badly has been kick-outs with several of Dublin's scores against the ladies footballers and Galway's against the men coming from poor restarts.

It certainly will be an area both managers will be looking at and improvements need to be made by both sides here. Blaming the keeper is far too simple as there is no far more to restarts now. Teams push up and put massive pressure on sides and it's how you cope with it is what needs to be worked on.

Have no doubt both managers will do so and with a little luck the tide will start turning in their favour and come championship the word relegation will be a distant memory for both sides.