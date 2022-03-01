Cork U14s ladies football teams enjoy double success over Tipperary

TWO Cork teams got their Munster U14 LGFA campaigns off to the best possible start against Tipperary last weekend.

Cloughduv was the venue for a double-header against Tipp in which Cork registered a 2-18 to 1-3 Munster LGFA U14 A first round victory. Immediately afterwards, another Cork team proved too strong for a plucky Tipperary outfit in a 4-3 to 2-2 Munster U14 LGFA Johnny Hayes Memorial tournament opening round clash.

The Rebels led Tipperary 0-5 to no score at the conclusion of the first waterbreak in their Munster A encounter. Yet by half-time, the hosts had been pulled back, 1-6 to 1-3. The second half proved a different affair however, as a rampant Cork stretched their advantage to 2-14 to 1-3 before adding another four points after the final water break.

The winners scores came via Mourneabbey’s Laura Walsh 1-13 (8 frees), Glanmire’s Aoife Treacy 1-0, Ballincollig’s Sarah O’Connor 0-2, Bandon’s Evelyn McCarthy, Kinsale’s Lilly Collins and Mourneabbey’s Lauren Finnegan 0-1 each.

Cork’s LGFA Johnny Hayes Memorial tournament win saw the home team edge their opponents by five points, 4-3 to 2-2. Ibane Ladies’ Maria O’Donovan netted two goals while Nemo Rangers’ Lily Byrne 1-1 and Caoimhe Hegarty 1-0, Inch Rovers’ Tara O’Neill and Éire Óg’s Clara Murphy 0-1 each, also got their names on the scoresheet.

Considering the difficult weather conditions and it being his county’s first day out, Cork U14 A manager JJ Deasy had every reason to be pleased with his players efforts.

“We were all a bit nervous going in to it as it was the girls first time heading out to play an inter-county football match,” Deasy told the Echo.

“We approached the games by trying to keep people as clam as we could. Weather conditions didn’t help us in Cloughduv but the players performed admirably especially playing into a gale wind.

“Across both squads, they are quite a skilful bunch and have a good attitude. It was a case of the coaches getting their message across to them to just keep it basic, work hard and things will turn out alright at the end of the day.

“Cork can have no complaints with every girl that started against Tipperary and all the girls that came on. They all did very, very well.” Cork LGFA U14 A manager JJ Deasy and A2 manager John Fitzgerald, along with Cork management team, oversaw a lengthy trial process before settling on their 2022 squads.

“Even though weather conditions were poor, the standard of football in both games was very high,” JJ Deasy added.

“The weather had a huge bearing, especially in our first game when it got particularly bad during the second half. It was great to see so many Cork players out there representing their county for the first time. The stand in Cloughduv was full and it turned out to be a great occasion.” Having overcome Tipperary in the opening round of both tournaments, Cork must know avert their attention towards intriguing upcoming clashes against Kerry on March 26th.

“We have a few things to work on between now and the Kery matches and you must remember that these girls are only 13 or 14 years of age,” the Cork LGFA manager added.

“They have a lot to learn yet. Our job is to get them to gel together as a squad. We will continue to work on that and work on our strengths over the next couple of weeks.

“We have to prepare as best we can for facing Kerry at the end of March. This is still a step into the unknown for a lot of us. All the girls are new to this. We don’t have any previous years (experience) to go on either because of Covid. It isa case of learning as we go and preparing the team as best we can, get them in the right frame of mind.

“Getting U14 players relaxed so that they can play their football is vey important at their age. We want them to enjoy playing football for Cork. It is an experience some of them will take on to U16, minor and hopefully further afield later on in their lives.

“Playing for Cork is a big achievement. We hope that they will enjoy the process, enjoy the setup and, in the future, when it comes to attending future trials, that they will become comfortable with that.” RESULTS Saturday, February 26 Munster LGFA U14 A Championship: Cork 2-18 Tipperary 1-3 U14 Johnny Hayes Memorial Tournament: Cork 4-3 Tipperary 2-2