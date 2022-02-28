Paul Higgins, the whole of Ringmahon and Cork are very proud of one of their own - Caoimhin Kelleher

LAST weekend was a proud day for every Cork sports person, especially Liverpool fans, but in particular Ringmahon Rangers members.

To see one of their own as a superstar on one of the biggest stages, creating history scoring the winning penalty for Liverpool in the Carabao cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, has lifted the entire club in Cork.

For one man this wasn’t the first time he experienced a former clubman win in Wembley.

Paul Higgins, current head of the Ringmahon academy was present in Wembley when Alan Browne of Preston played in the play-off final against Swindon.

However last weekend's experience was surreal as he watched with his son Max and friends Éanna O’Sullieabhian and his son Ciaran, a Chelsea fan.

Here Higgins tells us of the experience and what it will mean to the Cork club going forward.

“The experience of the whole day was surreal,” said Higgins.

"The reason we traveled was for my son Max’s 10th birthday so he had an unbelievable time from start to finish and the banter was great considering Ciaran was a Chelsea fan.

Liverpool's Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher, who admits he would rather have saved a penalty than scored one in their shoot-out win over Chelsea which secured a record ninth success in the competition.

”As a Ringmahon man I suppose you're just nervous for him as a goalkeeper because any mistake could be vital but worry not he was cool calm and not fazed at all.

"It was like watching him play in Ringmahon Park but add in 85 thousand people.

"When it got to 9-9 in penalties I was thinking of the possibility where he might have to take one and I suppose that is when the nerves really crept in.

"When he stood up to take one I was shaking to be honest.

"I was texting his former Manager Eddie Harrington who was at the other side of the stadium.

"It was great for us as we watched him grow at the club from the age of six to 16 with a six month spell at Rockmount at the age of 12, so it was an unbelievably proud day.

“The impact it has had in our club is massive. Everyone wants to be the next Caoimhin.

"It’s been a crazy week for people within the club. But every kid knows we have a bit of a habit these past few years of helping to make super stars.”

Treasurer of the club at the time Caoimhin was there, Higgins played a pivotal role in the negotiations of his departure to Merseyside, however the father of three looks back on great memories of a great person as well as a player who was part of a great team and management.

“When Caoimhin was in the club I was treasurer of the senior section so at the time it would have been an important role as we would have had to negotiate Caoimhin's contract with Liverpool.

"Sean Fitzgerald myself and Conor Brett would have dealt with it.

"Caoimhin as a person was quiet but had a great personality. He was an absolute gentleman and after a team trip to Blackpool I knew he was a star in the making.

"What he did on the pitch that weekend, his character really showed playing pool mixing with lads, cheeky one line answers.

Under 16 Premier Schoolboys League; Carrigaline United vs Ringmahon Rangers at Ballea Road.

"It was a brilliant trip to be part of it with him.

“We knew he would be big after about four games in goal for the club as the Irish 15s manger would be a regular visitor to Ringmahon Park.

"He stunned everyone how good he was. Scouts we’re at every game and the team was surging up the table within a few weeks.

"He finished it by winning a league with his friends in Ringmahon Park on a Friday night against Corinthians.

"A great send off for a great person. He had some great team mates and coaches who helped him along the way.

"The likes of Aaron Ahern, Jordan O’Regan, Ciarian Kearney, Caoilte (Figo)Hayes, Keegan Cotter, Quigs and the man who would tell you he made Caoimhin, Robbie Leary," laughs Higgins.

“The mangers for Caoimhin were Eddie Harrington, Kevin O’Regan, Robbie O'Leary and I think Dave O’Donaghue might have done the first year. "Great credit goes to all of those guys with the work they did throughout the years.

"That team lost an Fai youths cups final to Ballincollig the year after Caoimhin left but they were lads who shared a dressing room for 10 years together and last Sunday must have been so proud to think they played a part in his journey.

“A special mention to a Liverpool and Caoimhin supporter who the club lost recently.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher scores the eleventh penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday 27th February, 2022. s.

"Neil (Crouchy) Minihane. I’m sure he was dancing with joy at last weekend's win and if he was here with us The Red Cove would definitely have been a livelier place.”