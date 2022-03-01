Colin Healy: We need to be more clinical in front of goal

AFTER seeing his side suffer a 1-0 defeat to Galway United in their first home game of the season, Cork City manager Colin Healy believes that his players need to show more composure in front of goal.

City missed several chances on the night against a Galway side who had to play the final 40 minutes of the match with 10-men but Healy will still take positives from the game.

"I’m obviously very disappointed. It’s not good to lose your first home game. There was a big crowd here but we gave away a soft goal. We had a lot of chances. I thought Cian Bargary was brilliant. We created a lot of chances but in the final-third, we needed to just show a small bit more composure.

Cork City manager Colin Healy

“Their keeper made one or two good saves as well. You have to give him credit. Galway defended well. But I thought in the first half, we were a small bit off the pace. We were giving up a lot of second balls in the middle of the park.

“We know what Galway are about. They were very direct. They had one chance in the game and they scored from it. They defended well. We did manage to break them down in the second-half but we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“There’s a fine line in football. The boys were great last week and they were good again tonight. But it was that they couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. The lads had good chances but that happens sometimes in games, but what we need to do now is focus on the next game against Longford and go and get the three points there.

Dylan McGlade, Cork City, is dispossessed by Conor McCormack, Galway United. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“But the lads worked hard tonight but it was just in the final-third we couldn’t score. On another night we would have scored but we just didn’t tonight.

“Galway are a direct team, they won’t play much football. They got the goal and they sat back and defended and it’s hard to break them down. With the player sent-off they sat in even deeper but we had good chances to level the game and even win the game.

“Obviously the lads are disappointed but we go again. We will come back in next week and get ready for Longford. There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We had had a lot of chances, we just didn’t take them. It would be different if we didn’t have chances. I would be thinking ‘where are we going to go from now’?

"We had a lot of chances and the players didn’t give up so I’ll be taking that as a positive. We are only two games into the season, so we'll go again. There are a lot of games to go in the season. We have a good squad.”

There were 4,984 in attendance at Turners Cross for City’s game against Galway and Healy was quick to praise those at the match.

“When the players put on good performances, the fans will keep coming back, and that’s what we have to do. We will get the support. The support is fantastic. It’s been a tough two years with Covid and not having fans in but they were here tonight and it was fantastic and they drive the players on.

"But you will get that in Cork and the players need to realise that they will come in and you have to go and perform, and that if you keep performing the fans will keep coming back."