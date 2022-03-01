Kieran Kingston has no problem with handpass clampdown once there is consistency

It was interesting that, among the free-count in Sunday’s Limerick-Cork clash at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday (17-13 for the home side), five were awarded by Dublin referee Seán Stack for illegal handpasses.

In recent times, the level of movement required to move the ball by hand has been abused and the fraction of a second saved by not releasing the ball before transferring it can be of exponential benefit in creating an opening for a score.

Speaking after the nine-point win, Cork manager Kieran Kingston acknowledged that there was a greater vigilance with regard to the offence but he’s keen that there should be consistency between the league and the championship.

“This is one of the skills of the game and there’s no doubt teams have used that to throw the ball around at times,” he said.

“Referees, I understand and we were told today that they’re clamping down on it and that’s great and it’s right that they should clamp down on it but the challenge will be come championship – will they clamp down on it?

“So is it one rule for the league and another rule for the championship? And I think that’s frustrating from a training point of view and from a management point of view – if that’s the rule, fantastic, we have no problem with it but let it be the rule for championship as well.

“If you start throwing the ball, it’ll become like basketball with a sliothar so there has to be a striking action with the hand and it is difficult for referees when they’re blind-sided, to be fair to them, but you have a linesman and you have umpires as well.

“As I say, we all know what the skill is, it’s an important skill because I would be more accurate throwing the ball to you than I will if I have to have a striking action, of course, and I’ll get more distance in it and more accuracy.

“I’m repeating myself, let’s referee it the same way in the championship.”

Cork manager Kieran Kingston. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork were on the wrong side of that three-two call on the handpasses, but most of the other metrics in the 2-19 to 1-13 triumph were in their favour – apart from wides, shooting 13 to Limerick’s 11, with nine in a second half were they scored just six points.

The first half was where Cork won the game, retiring at half-time with a 2-13 to 0-5 advantage, and the puckout tallies were indicative in this regard. In the opening period, Limerick won just 12 of their 19 restarts, and just three of the 11 where they went longer than their own 65. Even then, while the nine played short were all ‘won’ in that the ball ended up in a Limerick hand first, strong Cork pressure from the half-forward line back ensured turnovers leading to points like Darragh Fitzgibbon’s in the 20th minute. Ger Millerick and Seán O’Donoghue each won two Limerick puckouts in the opening period. In the second half, Limerick only went long four times and lost three of those.

Last June, Cork’s puckout malfunctioned badly in the league game at the same venue but this time they fared far better, winning ten of 14 in the first half and nine of 11 after half-time. Nine went long across the game as a whole and Cork won six of these, including the one in the 34th minute, when Patrick Collins’ delivery went straight to Patrick Horgan, who fed Conor Lehane. While his shot was saved by Barry Hennessy, Shane Kingston was following up to fire home.

Lehane was an outlet for the longer Cork puckouts, scoring his 27th-minute point after a clean catch from one. In addition, it was his dispossession of Darragh O’Donovan that led to Fitzgibbon’s second point.

Cork had nine different scorers – down on the 12 each against Clare and Offaly, but this was against a stronger opposition, even if not the absolute first-choice Limerick team. In addition, six of those scorers – Mark Coleman, Fitzgibbon, Lehane, Robbie O’Flynn, Kingston and Horgan – landed more than one score, an encouraging sign of the load being shared.

Previously, it has fallen to Horgan to shoulder almost too much of the burden but, while he finished with eight points, he was also involved in the lead-up to other scores.

As well as his role in winning the puckout before Kingston’s second goal, he provided the direct assist for the first and for Shane Barrett’s point while in the second half he played a part in Tim O’Mahony’s point.

It is of course only March and Limerick will be a different animal on Easter Sunday, but knowing they can beat them will have done Cork the world of good.