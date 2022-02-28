John Horgan on hurling: Cork finally stood up to Limerick's physicality

THE real relevance of Cork’s very satisfying victory over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds won’t be fully known until the sides collide again in the Munster Championship opener in April when Cork will have home advantage.

And another thing is certain, tickets for that game will be like gold dust.

While it can be very misleading to put any great emphasis on a league game in February, this was, however, a hugely important result from a Cork viewpoint. The manner of it, particularly in the opening 35 minutes, was as encouraging as you could wish to see at this juncture in the year.

Recently Limerick were in a different class to Cork, their intensity and physicality was something that Kieran Kingston’s men could not come to terms with. However, this time it was different, Cork stood toe to toe with them and the work-rate of every player in red was a joy to behold.

Sean O’Donoghue pops a pass away from Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Yes, Limerick were minus some of the key players and that has to be factored in. But given how the depth of their panel, has yielded multiple league, provincial and All-Ireland victories, any starting 15 that John Kiely sends out has to be taken with the utmost seriousness.

Competition for starting places on this Limerick team is intense. There’s no holding back if you want to be part of the bigger picture going forward.

Cork delivered on all fronts in that opening half and nobody could have envisaged the emphatic scoreline in their favour at the interval, a point more than Limerick had led in last season’s All-Ireland final, a whopping 14.

Kingston’s men tore into it from the off and while it’s very early days yet, the learnings from the past are being taken on board. All over the park, Cork were dominant, there was no holding back.

The goals were well constructed and executed by Shane Kingston before the red mist descended on him and shortly afterwards on Seamus Flanagan.

Patrick Horgan won the aerial duel with Dan Morrissey to set up Kingston’s first and he was in the right place at the right time to execute again after Conor Lehane had done the approach work.

One of Lehane’s brace of points was one of the best he has delivered in a Cork jersey while the midfield combination of Ger Mellerick and Darragh Fitzgibbon had Limerick a distant second best in that sector.

For one so young, Ciarán Joyce was outstanding all throughout the 70 minutes. He used every ball with great intelligence.

Cork's Ciarán Joyce takes on Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

There was a sense of real purpose about the entire first-half display. Be certain sure that John Kiely will have taken note and the Cork team that he will be facing in April is likely to be a far different proposition to the one that capitulated so feebly last autumn.

It was obvious that whatever work Gary Keegan is putting in with the players is beginning to have the desired effect. Because, let’s be honest, work-rate, aggression and physicality within the rules are what separates the men from the boys on the biggest stage.

This win was important from many perspectives. Firstly it put an end to a losing sequence against Limerick, standing up to be counted as they did in that opening half with ferocious work ethic.

MOMENTUM

This was the first real test of this 2022 league campaign as the opening two games against Clare and Offaly told us very little because on both counts the opposition simply did not measure up. Now it’s three wins from three and for the players who were on the receiving end of that All-Ireland final walloping, it is all about rebuilding confidence.

This victory will surely add a couple of more thousand to the attendance against Henry Shefflin’s Galway at the weekend and there is sure to be a bit of a real buzz about that next assignment.

It could have been very damaging to have suffered another loss to this Limerick team and old questions would be posed again.

Cork are now in a hugely advantageous position to reach the last four of the league and if it came to pass that league trophy was lifted, well there would be absolutely nothing wrong about that.

Success breeds success, young players feed off a winning sequence and every victory adds a spring to the step.

We’ll be that bit more informed after next Saturday night and subsequently the visit to Wexford Park.