Cork footballers a work in progress as Division 1 sides set the standard

SOME of the differences between National Football League Division 1 and Division 2 teams are blatantly obvious, with fitness levels and strength and conditioning being the most noticeable ones from a physical perspective.

However, there are a number of other clear identifiers that can help you pick the sides from the higher league if you know what you are looking for.

Recently we got to watch a slick Mayo scalp a struggling Dublin at Croke Park in their Division 1 encounter, while the day after we saw Cork losing their Division 2 clash against Derry up in Owenbeg.

Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue shoots for a point against Dublin at Croker. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

While viewing that latter match in an attempt to assess how Keith Ricken’s side are progressing it immediately became glaringly apparent that there were certain aspects of the Cork match that were a clear step down from what was on offer the night before.

Inter-county players would be extremely insulted if you were to suggest to them that their hand passing technique was questionable but that did appear to be the case with a lot of Cork’s hand-passing up in Derry.

The amount of ponderous, looping passes that were executed by Cork players was extremely noticeable, notwithstanding the deplorable conditions. These passes had far too much air time and tended to either slow down the Cork build-up or worse still, put their colleague under severe pressure to retain possession, with a number of turnovers occurring directly from these careless punched passes. For the record, Cork had 19 turnovers against Derry.

In the Dublin v Mayo game, the hand passing was much crisper, quicker and flatter, with the result being that both sides conceded fewer turnovers while transferring the ball.

Another clear aspect from that game was that both sets of players were comfortable with passing from both hands when the move in question warranted it. For example, if the player in possession was passing to his left and was directly faced with an opponent he was programmed to complete the hand pass with his left hand, thereby eliminating the chance that the opponent in front of him could intercept. When watching Cork a day later this was not always the case.

A team can get a number of quick wins in terms of speeding up the movement of the football, cutting down on turnovers and creating more scoring opportunities if they can improve this facet of their play. The big trick, of course, is to convince senior inter-county players that they can improve this area of their game.

There was a similar story with regards tackling technique. There are some top-notch tacklers on the Cork team, but as a collective right now it cannot be claimed that Cork tackle to Division 1 standard.

Derry's Conor Glass and Cork’s Shane Merritt in Division 2 league action recently. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Another major area where Cork is falling down is in terms of their kick-out strategy. Derry had 13 kick-outs in that game, with them winning 12 of those, for a 92% success rate in terms of retaining possession. Cork, on the other hand, had 19 kick-outs over the course of the 70 minutes, and only managed to win back Chris Kelly’s kick-outs on 11 occasions, for a poor 57% success rate.

It cannot be understated as to how important this facet of the game has become. Cork are working on executing a kick-out strategy in this league campaign, but clearly, it requires a lot of fine-tuning.

If you flip it and look at it from a Division 1 side’s perspective, these teams go from having at least seven really competitive games in the league to playing championship games against teams from lower divisions. Quite quickly in these games deficiencies in such aspects of the game as hand passing, tackling technique and ineffective kick-out strategies get identified and exposed.

Turnovers become more frequent with poor kick-outs and handpassing, while defensive structures get ripped asunder if tackling techniques are not up to scratch.

In such instances, it becomes all too easy for the Division 1 side, and this is effectively what occurred when Cork faced Kerry down in Killarney in last year’s Munster Championship when the Kingdom withstood a good Cork start to pull away winners on a 4-22 to 1-9 scoreline.

It might not look like much, but one crisp handpass or perfectly executed kick-out to a colleague can make all the difference. It’s all about marginal gains, and for this Cork side there are multiple margin gains to be grasped if certain areas of basic play can be improved upon.