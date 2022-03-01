Cobh Ramblers target another big crowd for Munster derby on Friday

COBH Ramblers led twice in their opening League Of Ireland First Division game of 2022 but still fell to defeat against Wexford at St Colman’s Park.

Lethal weapon Dinny Corcoran, a proven scorer at Premier Division level with the likes of Bohemians, came off the bench and proved crucial for Ian Ryan’s Wexford side.

It was a tough early setback for Ramblers in the new season, not only because they gave away the lead but also due to the great opportunities they wasted.

Ramblers boss Darren Murphy was disappointed to fall to an opening day defeat but he also felt there were a few signs to be hopeful.

“It was a tough night obviously to lead twice and then to lose it is disappointing. But looking at the positives there was some good stuff as well.

“In the first half, we could have been maybe two if not three up, again just take your chances and we need to learn that as a team.

It is a new team coming together and it is our first game back. We just need to learn and hopefully kick on from here.

“The debutants were good and played well. So we have something to look forward to that way then."

Cobh Ramblers' Breandan Frahill wins the ball from Wexford's Aaron Dobbs. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A late red card for Breandan Frahill didn't help.

“I didn’t really see it fully. If someone is blasting the ball at you, how are you meant to get out of the way?

“Breandan can’t do anything about that and I don’t think he purposefully handballed it either. Again we will look back at the video and see, we are only just taking judgement from the sidelines.”

Cobh Ramblers are playing their home games on Friday nights this term at St Colman’s Park.

There was a good turnout for the first home game for Ramblers, which the club will hope is a sign of things to come for the campaign ahead.

“The atmosphere was brilliant, so hopefully we can get that now every night. It does add to it and you could see it feeds off the players,” Murphy added on the home support. “Hopefully we can use that as a 12th man as they say going forward.”

Next up for Murphy’s side is a home Munster derby with Treaty United on Friday night.

Ramblers will want to bounce back right away and get a positive result on the board.

“Treaty are a good side. They didn’t play as their game was called off. So we just have to go back to the drawing board and do your homework again,” outlined Murphy.