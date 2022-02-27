Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 22:07

Jurgen Klopp: Caoimhín Kelleher completed his journey to becoming a top keeper at Wembley

Liverpool boss pays tribute to his Cork goalkeeper for his heroics in the cup final against Chelsea
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with the trophy after scoring the winning penalty of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA

Dylan O’ Connell

JURGEN Klopp praised Caoimhin Kelleher’s ‘incredible’ performance on Sunday against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, which made sure Liverpool won the first trophy of the season.

The Cork goalkeeper scored the decisive penalty at Wembley Stadium after a 0-0 draw in normal time, which ended a 10-year domestic cup drought at Anfield.

“He had an incredible game,” the Liverpool boss told The Echo.

“People asked me, rightly, before the final if we will give Caoimh another game to get some rhythm or whatever. To be 100% honest, it was the first time that I thought about rhythm. But, young number twos have to be ready when they are called and the game he played tonight was absolutely incredible. 

“I can remember at least two incredible saves and there were probably more. He proved that the decision to line him up was absolutely right and in a spectacular penalty shoot-out he showed the whole range of his skills set.

“Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me. There are other good goalies out there but this one is insane. But, for me, Caoimh is the best number two in the world.” 

Kelleher was involved from kick-off, and he saved Liverpool inside five minutes when Christian Pulisic shot from point-blank range. The goalkeeper reacted quickly to divert the ball into the path of Joël Matip, which saved Liverpool. He also spread himself well early in the second half, causing a charging Mason Mount to hit the post.

In the shoot-out, it went to sudden death and Kelleher stepped up. The goalkeeper, who originally played as a striker for Ringmahon Rangers in the Cork Youth League, was inch-perfect with his spot-kick. When Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped up, he blazed the ball over the bar.

Taking everything in after the game, Klopp also paid tribute to Kelleher’s development at Liverpool.

The two have become well acquainted over the last four seasons, a relationship that began in preseason 2018. Since then, the goalkeeper has established himself as a reliable shot-stopper at the back for Liverpool. After originally playing in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, he fully stepped up to the first team in 2020, as he played in the Champions League and Premier League.

Today’s game was the end of a long journey for the Cork-man, whose cup journey commenced in the third round last autumn against Norwich City.

“It’s quite a journey since I saw him for the first time,” the Liverpool boss said. “He went from a boy to the man that he is today. I saw from the first second that he has an incredible talent.”

Kelleher the hero as Liverpool win on penalties with the Cork man scoring the winning penalty

