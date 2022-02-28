New voices have freshened up Cork camogie team's approach

ONE of Cork’s most experienced camogie players, Laura Treacy, was happy after her side’s comprehensive league win over Limerick on Saturday.

“I suppose it’s our second day out in the league and there’s new girls on that team and everyone’s fighting for a place at the moment. I suppose our first-half performance, we started at a really high tempo.

“We got scores on the board very early and we drove on from there. I suppose when new players come on in the second half it gets a little bit disjointed. But I think we held our own today and I guess we’re trying to do what we’ve been practising in training and it’s starting to come off but there’s a long year left yet.”

It’s always good to give players on the fringes of the panel a game and see what they’re made of and get the opportunity to play in the Páirc as well?

“Absolutely, there’s a panel there of 36-37 girls who have been training since around Christmas time and we’ve all put in a very hard shift so for those girls to get their chance to show what they can do was great. They were great today and there are more players to come onto that panel as well.”

How are the team settling into their new management, in particular coach Davy Fitzgerald?

“Davy’s great. I guess there’s a really good balance there with new faces in alongside old faces. Matthew has been involved before, Teddy (O’Donovan), are Neilser (Anthony O’Neill), they are all still around which is great because they know us.

“And then you’ve the new voices like Davy, so I think there’s a really good balance there.”

Fitzgerald seems to have brought a new dimension to the side, having watched a few intense training sessions?

I suppose that’s what new management brings. We learned so much from Paudie over the years and that’s not gone from our skillset either but sometimes a new voice is nice and brings new ideas to the set up.

"We were very close last year and hopefully, throughout the season, we’ll get over the line.

“There are some new ideas gone into us. Some players are playing with more freedom, like Laura Hayes.

“She has been given a role that she is allowed to go forward with the ball, and we’ve been seeing that over the past two games, she is making really, really good runs down that line, same with Saoirse McCarthy on the other side.

“So, I suppose a few little new ideas into the whole set up and hopefully we can make it get us over the line at the end of the day.”