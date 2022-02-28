Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 07:15

Keith Ricken: I am heartened by the effort and resolve of these Cork footballers

Cork now take on Meath, Down and Offaly with the four counties battling to avoid being in the two relegated to Division 3
Cork's Steven Sherlock breaks from Galway's Shane Walsh during Allianz Division 2 game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

GALWAY’S impressive 3-22 to 2-17 victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night has left the home side in the thick of a four-team relegation series of matches.

Cork’s fate will be determined by results against other strugglers, Meath in Navan, Down at home, and Offaly in Tullamore in the coming weeks.

And it could hardly be tighter in the mini-survival league with Meath on two points and Offaly, Cork and Down on a point each.

Offaly have a game in hand, but that is away to promotion-chasing Galway, who will be expected to win with a bit to spare.

And scoring different might also have a role to play in deciding which two teams are relegated and which two stay up.

That, too, is tight with Meath on minus 15, Offaly minus 21, Cork minus 23 and Down minus 24.

Cork manager Keith Ricken has two weeks to prepare for the first of those three games against Meath on Sunday week.

And ironing out the reasons for conceding so much against Shane Walsh-inspired Galway will be high up on his agenda.

“When you make mistakes at this level, you will be punished and we were punished on Saturday night,” he said.

“Having said that, I am very heartened by the effort and resolve inside these Cork players.

“They had only six days to turn it around since the game up in Derry and they are trying very, very hard to make amends for that poor performance.

“I thought we went forward a lot more this time, but it’s about getting the balance right. We were defensive in our earlier games, but I thought we were more attack-minded on this occasion.

All this is part of developing a team and trying to do what we are trying to do out on the pitch. I will say it again. It does take time and it will have to take time.

“Of course, it doesn’t excuse us from not trying to win matches because we are trying to win though luck seems to be avoiding us at the moment.”

Cork’s injury concerns grew even further with captain Sean Meehan limping out during the second half and he was joined by keeper Chris Kelly near the end.

Brian Hurley, who sat out the game with a shoulder injury, is expected to return for the Meath tie though Sean Powter is unlikely to play any further part in the league due to a hamstring injury.

Ricken was encouraged by the scoring return of 2-17 with Steven Sherlock contributing 0-10 and Blake Murphy chipping in with 1-2.

“We had some very good performances, but I was disappointed in the way Galway got away from us because we had worked very hard.”

Galway effectively put the contest to bed with a couple of quick-fire goals from Walsh and Comer, allied to two more Walsh points, for a 3-18 to 1-15 lead just before the hour.

“It may have been a communication issue. I don’t know, but they seemed to open us up there though Sean’s injury came at a very bad time for us.”

Meanwhile, Congress voted in a new championship format in 2023, comprising an All-Ireland of four groups of four with a dozen teams progressing.

cork gaa
<p>Cork Youth League captain Daniel Apantaku is presented with the FAI Centenary Youth Interleague Cup trophy by Fran Gavin, FAI Director of Competitions, in Eamonn Deacy Park Pic: Sportsfile</p>

Fourth All-Ireland title in 10 years for Cork Youths team

READ NOW

