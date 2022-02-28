Defensive issues must be sorted or Cork footballers will be relegated

THE Cork footballers ended up on the wrong side of a high-scoring Division 2 encounter against an impressive Galway with a second-half injury to Sean Meehan signalling the beginning of a defensive collapse in the final 25 minutes.

Cork only trailed by a single point when Meehan limped off in the 41st minute. It was a huge setback as Shane Walsh did wreck down the middle in his absence, scoring 2-8 in total. Indeed Cork were outscored by 2-8 to 1-4 after he went off.

The Kiskeam youngster is the team’s captain and himself and Sean Powter are Cork’s two key men in defence. To be without both of them due to hamstring injuries is a massive blow to Cork’s hopes of staying in Division 2.

To concede a total of 3-22 in a league match in February is extremely worrying. There were plenty of positives from an attacking perspective, with Cork shooting 2-17, but these seem almost irrelevant when Dylan Conneely, Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Robert Finnerty were able to do so much damage down the other end.

Cork blitzed Galway early on with a quickfire 1-2, with a wonderful Blake Murphy goal being followed by two scores from play from Steven Sherlock, with a key feature of this onslaught being the pressure Cork were putting on the Galway kick-out. An improvement on Cork’s effort against Derry, when the Ulster side won 12 out of 13 of their own kick-outs.

Cork were not able to register a score for a quarter of an hour until Ian Maguire landed a 17th-minute point. They had conceded 1-5 without reply during this fade out, but credit to Cork, as they had a purple patch after the Maguire score to outscore the visitors by 0-7 to 0-2 in the next 13 minutes. The excellent Walsh seemed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck again just before half time, but Cork kept coming back at them, and deservedly went in level at 1-12 apiece after fine scores from Kevin O’Donovan, Tadhg Corkery and John O’Rourke.

You could see seeds being planted in the Cork forward line. Fionn Herlihy from Dohenys led the charge on the 45, with St Vincent’s Blake Murphy looking very dangerous when fed inside, while Dan Ó Duinnín from Cill na Martra always used the ball intelligently and linked the play.

Interestingly Herlihy was only a sub when Cork won the U20 All-Ireland against Dublin in 2019 when he actually came off the bench in that game in the 50th minute for Blake Murphy and nabbed a late point. The Doheny’s youngster looks to have really kicked on, and on this display, he should be an integral part of the Cork attack going forward.

With the likes of Brian Hurley, Cathail O’Mahony and David Buckley to come back into the fray it would suggest that score-taking will not be Cork’s major issue going forward.

The importance of having a reliable free-taker was hammered home by Steven Sherlock’s performance. The St Finbarr’s sharp-shooter kicked 10 points in total, with six of those coming from placed balls.

It was all to no avail, however, as Galway were able to pick off Cork at will towards the end, as the Cork defence parted like the Red Sea.