Kieran Kingston praises character of his squad after Limerick win

Cork manager Kieran Kingston hailed the resolve of his panel as the Rebels earned a nine-point win over Limerick in Division 1 Group A of the Allianz Hurling League on Sunday.

The Rebels led by 15 points at one stage as the All-Ireland champions struggled, leaving them without a point after three rounds. In contrast, Cork have three wins from three and the achievement was all the more remarkable as three members of the matchday squad had suffered family losses in recent days.

“We have great competition for places in the panel and we see that in training all the time,” Kingston said.

“You see it with the calibre of players that we were able to bring in and not bring in and it’s been a tough few days. There’s been some sad situations with members of the panel leading into the game but each and every one of them wanted to be here and that’s testament to them as Cork hurlers and the hunger they have to perform for Cork and the Cork jersey.

“Ger Millerick, his grandmother died Friday. Niall O’Leary’s grandfather died yesterday. Seamus Harnedy lost a first cousin, buried yesterday so very sad and testament to the players.

“There was no pressure on them. They wanted to be here with the group today and that’s a testament to those lads and to their families for enabling them to perform today and play with their county.”

Of the game itself, Kingston was pleased with a first half that ended with Cork leading by 2-13 to 0-5, a lead extended early in the second half before Limerick improved. That Cork couldn’t maintain their levels is something the manager feels must be worked on.

“I thought our first half was very good,” he said, “we were very competitive, we did a lot of very good things, but in the second half I thought we were sloppy at times.

We lost the second half by five points, which wasn’t what we set out to do at half-time, I’d be disappointed with that.

“It’s a league game at the end of February, and I said before the game to TG4 that we were happy with where we are, with our evolution as a group, and nothing has changed. I still say I’m happy knowing we have a lot of work to do, we lost the second half by five points, as I say. That’s not acceptable from my perspective and as a group we’re not happy with that.”

And, while it was a first win over Limerick in five attempts, including last August’s All-Ireland final, the identity of the opposition was not a factor, in Kingston’s eyes.

“We’re not looking backwards, that’s not the direction we’re going,” he said. “We’re looking at the next training session, the next game. That happens to be Galway.

“The All-Ireland final wasn’t mentioned, since we played Offaly we haven’t mentioned it once - there's no point, I can’t change what I said to you thirty seconds ago, let alone what happened six months ago. The focus now is on the next training session.”

Cork will be without Kingston’s son Shane – scorer of the two goals – for the Galway game after a red card in first-half injury time for a high tackle on Seán Finn, shortly before Limerick’s Séamus Flanagan was dismissed too.

“It’s very hard to see from the line, it’s split-second,” Kingston said, “there’s a crowd around, next thing there’s a guy on the ground and a guy is being sent off. When I go in, I’ll see the replay but I didn’t see enough to give an honest view on it.

“I didn’t see enough to give an honest view on it and that’s not being coy or avoiding the question - I genuinely didn’t see so I don’t know. Ye guys are probably in a lot better position to know whether they were red cards or not.”