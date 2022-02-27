Carrie Shepherd leads the way for UCC Glanmire in their win over local rivals Fr Mathew's

The Address UCC Glanmire 85

Fr Mathew’s 64

A huge 35 point contribution from American Carrie Shepherd, who put on a mastercalss, helped The Address UCC Glanmire take another step closer to winning the Women’s Super League title following an easy win against Fr Mathew’s in a competitive clash at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

Shepherd who had 31 points on Saturday against Liffey Celtics was once again the leading scorer in this crucial game and out her 35 point tally she managed to nail seven three pointers.

The smile on the face of coach Mark Scannell told a thousand stories as he praised his troops resilience.

Scannell said: “We were down Aine McKenna and were involved in a tough physical battle with Liffey Celtics on the eve of this game so all in all I am happy with this performance.

“The title is now within our grasp and in our own hands so its off to Dublin on Sunday next for a clash with DCU Mercy and that will another huge test.”

A neat jumper from Claire Melia gave the home side the perfect start but Mathew’s responded with consecutive baskets from Grainne Dwyer and Shannon Brady.

Forward Carrie Shepherd , The Address UCC Glanmire is fouled by Grainne Dwyer, Fr Mathews. Fr Mathew's vs The Address UCC Glanmire in the Womens Basketball at Mardyke Arena.

Carrie Sherpherd has been a revelation for Glanmire this season and the American produced dagger outside the arc plus a brace of free throws that helped her side into a 9-6 lead.

Shepherd registered her second three pointer but to be fair the visitors were battling hard and with 2.39 remaining they still only trailed by six points.

Claire Melia is another player that has excelled this season and she produced the goods with another three pointer before the Mathew’s coach called a time out.

The introduction of Annaliese Murphy saw her produce a magnificent shot that helped her side lead 23-11 heading into the second quarter.

On the resumption a pinpoint Murphy assist found Miriam Loughery who finished in style.

Trailing by 14 points in the 13th minute Mathew’s were now battling to stay in the game but to be fair they were showing glimpses of their former days competing at this level.

The closing minutes were frantic with scoring averages dropping considerably but following a steal and a basket from Shepherd with 2.19 remaining to the interval Glanmire had stretched their lead to 15 points.

Hollie Herlihy, Fr Mathew's eyes the basket against Miriam Loughrey, The Address UCC Glanmire in the Womens Basketball at Mardyke Arena.

No score was registered in the remaining minutes but Glanmire looked to be in control and there was little doubt Mathew’s needed a serious third quarter to get back into this game.

The second half was all about Glanmire staying in control and on each occasion Mathew’s saw light at the end of the tunnel they were soon disappointed with some stunning Shepherd baskets.

Leading 63-46 coming down the stretch the Glanmire fans enjoyed their team’s display as Mathew’s dismal season continues despite putting in a reasonable good shift.

Trish Byrne, Fr Mathew's in action against The Address UCC Glanmire in the Womens Basketball at Mardyke Arena.

Top Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: C Shepherd 35, T Pfirman 14, C Melia 13.

Fr Mathew’s: G Dwyer 26, S Brady 16, A Murphy 8, A McCann 8.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, A Dooley, C Shepherd, A Murphy, E O’Shea, M Loughery, A Furlong, T Pfirman.

Fr Mathew's: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.

Referees: Peter James Coughlan (Cork), Carolyn O’Mahony (Tralee).