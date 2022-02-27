Cork v Galway: Three talking points from the Rebels loss in the Páirc

Cork scoring 2-17

YOU’D have to delve deep into the record books to find the last time Cork posted such an impressive tally against high-quality opponents like Galway.

The scoreline was something from a hurling fixture. The goals were all from the top drawer and the crowd of 3,174 could have witnessed even more.

Home keeper Chris Kelly had no chance of saving Shane Walsh’s expertly taken first-half penalty and hardly even saw the rockets from Damien Comer and Walsh in the second.

But, the Éire Óg custodian pulled off two magnificent saves to deny Robert Finnerty and captain Sean Kelly early in the second half.

Both Cork goals were also impressive, Blake Murphy crashing in his after only 90 seconds while substitute Daniel O’Connell applied the finishing touches to a fine move near the end.

Relegation battle

Galway’s victory confirmed the justification of their standing as one of the fancied counties to win promotion, but it also placed Cork firmly in the white heat of a battle to preserve their status.

While losing is always difficult to bear, Cork can take many positives from the outing going into their three crucial games away to Meath, home to Down and wrapping up in Tullamore against Offaly.

Cork also have the considerable boost of knowing their destiny remains firmly in their own grasp because there’s precious little between any of the quartet and it could be that scoring difference might play a role, as it has done in recent seasons, too.

Meath have two points from two draws with the others on one point each and by the time the final table is observed it could be that scoring difference will be the determining factor.

Galway scoring 3-22

Galway hurlers might settle for such a tally when they come to town next week, and while their footballers looked in a different class at times, it also exposed Cork’s defence.

Granted they had little luck in terms of injuries, notably losing captain Sean Meehan in a tackle when Shane Walsh was in full stride on his way to scoring a brilliant goal, his second and Galway’s third in the 54th minute.

At times, Cork were susceptible to rampaging runs through the middle as was the case for Galway’s early penalty with Walsh the central figure once more.

And the finishing ability of Finnerty and Matthew Tierney applied even more pressure on the home defence, particularly when the quality of the ball coming in from further out the field rendered defenders redundant.