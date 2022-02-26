Five-star Cork camogie team are one game away from the league final

Cork 5-17 Limerick 0-6

CORK will have learned little from a one-sided game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Limerick were very much off the pace as against the wind Cork led 5-8 to 0-3 at half time, Cork’s goals coming from Amy O’Connor (2), Sorcha McCartan, Izzy O’Regan and Cliona Healy. The highlight of the first half was the performance of Healy whose roaming play, accuracy, and neat passing saw her create confusion for Limerick’s defence. Scoring 1-4, she also had a hand in another two of Cork’s goals.

Cork's Amy O'Connor scores her first goal past Limerick goalkeeper Claire Keating. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Limerick went defensive with a sweeper in the hope to minimise Cork’s scoring threat, but you must go out to win a game and Laura Treacy spent a lot of time standing alone and guarding the gates. Ashling Thompson was highly active too, spreading the play well.

Meabh Murphy of Ballinora was handed her second start of the season at right corner-back while Kate Wall made her debut in place of Katrina Mackey.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey stood on the side-line having opted to sit in the stand last Sunday against Clare. Many managers feel they have a better view of the game from a higher seat rather than standing pitch-side and maybe it’s something the GAA should consider introducing.

At inter-county level, do players need to receive instructions during 30-odd minutes of play?

Coach Davy Fitzgerald was absent from the pitch after being sent off in Cork’s opening league game against Clare in Cusack Park last Sunday. That took the headlines during the week, something Cork didn’t want, but to be fair to Davy there were two of them involved, Clare joint-manager Conor Dolan also sent off.

Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald (back right) was suspended and up in the stands aganst Limerick. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork lined out with 11 of the team that started against Clare. Clare made Cork battle hard for everything, but Limerick couldn’t match Cork in any section, although the conditions were a lot easier to play in this weekend. Cork would prefer good tough games ahead of championship and they’ll have got little from this one, even though they did get to run out eight subs in the second half.

Limerick’s new manager John Lillis took over from Pat Ryan who was in charge of both senior and junior squads in 2021. The former Tipperary camogie manager was a part of Ryan’s set-up in 2021 and has retained a number of that management.

Limerick started without a number of players that lined out last weekend against Kilkenny, losing by eight points.

With the winning outcome never in doubt, Cork introduced five substitutes between the break and the 39th minute and three more on 55 as they maximised the allowed eight. The tempo dropped but Cork still notched up a further nine points.

It was good for many debutants to get a run. It’s two wins from two with just one game left to play. The top teams from each group head straight to the final.

The big score could be important for Cork as if they draw with Kilkenny, who beat Clare by a point, in two weeks, scoring difference could have a say and they are well ahead of Kilkenny in that regard.

Scorers for Cork: C Healy 1-8 (0-2 f), A O’Connor 2-2, S McCartan 1-2, I O’Regan 1-0, C Sigerson 0-3 (0-1 f), A Thompson 0-2.

Limerick: M Curtin 0-3, C Lyons 0-2, S O’Brien 0-1.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; C O’Sullivan, I O’Regan, C Healy; A O’Connor, S McCartan, K Wall.

Subs: C Sigerson for C O’Sullivan, E Murphy for I O’Regan (h-t), O McAllen, A Hurley, M Ring for L Treacy, K O’Mahoney, A O’Connor (39), C Buckley for A Lee, C Dooley for M Cahalane, E Flannagan for K Wall (55).

LIMERICK: C Keating; E Kennedy, M Quaid, S Wolfe; M Creamer, M R Clooney, A Coughlan; O Kelleher, S O’Callaghan; M Curtin, A Scanlon, C Brennan; C Lyons, S O’Brien, C Ryan.

Subs: L O’Carroll for C Keating (h-t), A Neillegan for A Coughlan (42), N Curtin for C Ryan (43), N White for S Wolfe (50), E Doolan for M Curtin (inj, 58).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).