Linda Mellerick: Camogie needs to join with the GAA to move forward

In a major re-shuffle, Limerick named a new-look panel for 2022. A list of 45 players have been announced, which includes an extended number as part of the county development squad. In total 19 clubs are represented. It’s a very much new-look Limerick panel. Eight players who saw action during the All-Ireland championship last year are not involved, some familiar names and still very much in their playing years, such as Laura Stack and Karen O’Leary. Former Tipperary manager John Lillis is at the helm this season. Limerick lost their opening league game to Kilkenny, 1-18 to 1-10.