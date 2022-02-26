Linda Mellerick: Camogie needs to join with the GAA to move forward

CORK and Limerick meet in round two of the Littlewoods league campaign in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today, ahead of the men’s football clash with Galway.

Despite Cork being determined to put out their strongest team, they fielded without five of last year’s All-Ireland starting 15 last weekend, and with the likelihood that it’ll be something similar again today, you would still expect them to take the points in the Páirc, 3pm.

Just once across the last 16 years has Limerick advanced beyond the group stages of the championship. 2019 remains the only time Limerick reached the knockout stages since 2005.

Their manager Pat Ryan felt last season that belief is their Achilles heel. “It’s belief, it’s totally about belief with Limerick camogie,” stressed Ryan at the time. “There is a belief issue there, they are well capable of putting it up to anyone when they hurl.”

In a major re-shuffle, Limerick named a new-look panel for 2022. A list of 45 players have been announced, which includes an extended number as part of the county development squad. In total 19 clubs are represented. It’s a very much new-look Limerick panel. Eight players who saw action during the All-Ireland championship last year are not involved, some familiar names and still very much in their playing years, such as Laura Stack and Karen O’Leary. Former Tipperary manager John Lillis is at the helm this season. Limerick lost their opening league game to Kilkenny, 1-18 to 1-10.

Cork's Katie O'Mahoney and Clare's Caoimhe Carmody in action. Picture: Eamon Ward

Tipperary have started their league campaign very impressively. They may have been playing weaker opposition in Down and Offaly but on both occasions, they notched up 3-16 and 4-21 and this without the services of Karen Kennedy, Orla O’Dwyer and Caoimhe Burke. I’ve said it before that if Aishling Moloney gave her first playing choice to camogie, Tipperary would be a huge threat to the top three. As it stands, she injured her cruciate ligament last summer and it’s unknown if she will line out for Tipperary’s camogie team this season.

The 4,000 strong GPA and WGPA membership has appealed for a yes vote behind a motion regarding the amalgamation of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie associations at Congress this weekend.

There’s been talk about this for the past decade. But this weekend could be the real catalyst for change. I believe there isn’t strong appetite in the LGFA for change.

The camogie association are more open to it and at this point, in my opinion, they need it. There has been a significant drop in standards of administration in the past two years.

We were without a championship sponsor in 2021 and to date, no sponsor has been announced for the 2022 campaign. With an almost 100% vote for amalgamation from the GPA/WGPA, the players' body has moved on the widespread approval with their motion submission and this weekend could be a truly defining moment. This just has to happen. Every season, on multiple occasions we witness crazy clashes and ultimatums being issued to dual players, at both club and inter-county level.

Then, just last weekend, the placing of Slaughtneil of Derry and Sarsfields of Galway to Gorey in Wexford for their All-Ireland semi-final clash as there was no other facility available to the camogie association.

It was perfect timing in one sense to remind people ahead of congress of the mind-boggling and utterly unfair treatment female GAA players endure.

This isn’t an easy decision for the LGFA or the camogie association. There is fear in change, and this is a whopper. The camogie association is in existence since 1904 and has done a fantastic job. The LGFA was inaugured in more recent times, 1974, and their membership has rocketed in recent years.

Both organisations have CEOs, executives and administrators. Where will they sit post amalgamation? Will both associations find themselves playing second fiddle to their male counterparts under the one umbrella? Will they lose their autonomy?

To dissolve two massive organisations and bring them under a giant that is the GAA is an enormous ask and task. But it seems to be getting harder to put in on the long finger and avoid it. Almost every player across all codes wants it. There’s no longer anywhere to hide.