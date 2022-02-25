Late goal costs Cobh Ramblers in a thrilling tie with Wexford

Cobh Ramblers 2 Wexford FC 3

DISAPPOINTMENT for Cobh Ramblers as their First Division campaign ended in defeat at St Colman’s Park.

Cobh boss Darren Murphy handed debuts to a number of his new signings for this term, including Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Issa Kargbo and Dale Holland who were most recently at Cork City.

Ramblers, who played in a yellow away kit due to a potential clash with both of Wexford’s kits, had a golden opportunity to hit the front on 10 minutes. Following some good footwork by Danny O’Connell and squared the ball across, Dale Holland blazed over the crossbar from just a few yards out.

Cobh were looking lively around the quarter of an hour mark, with Ben O’Riordan and Jack Larkin also going close with low strikes.

Wexford were looking more comfortable in possession at the midway stage of the opening half, with Jack Doherty doing his best to pose problems for the Cobh defence.

In the 28th minute, Ramblers went into the lead. It was one of the Ramblers' new signings Jack Larkin who converted, with the former Waterford FC underage man finding the net with a neat chip.

Just past the half-hour mark, Cobh tails were up and O’Riordan went close to extending the advantage for the hosts. Following a compelling first 45 minutes, Ramblers held a deserved advantage.

Moments into the second half, Wexford went close to levelling through an Aidan Friel effort.

The hosts were not holding back and went themselves in search of a second, with Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh shooting wide from inside the box on 68 minutes.

Heading into the final twenty minutes, Wexford got back on level terms. Thomas Considine was on hand to finish from close range beyond the grasp of Cobh keeper Sean Barron.

But Cobh went back in front on 74 minutes, as O'Brien-Whitmarsh raced through to help direct the ball home from inside the penalty area, via the aid of a deflection of a Wexford defender.

The goals were not finished there. Wexford struck again through former Bohemians attacker Dinny Corcoran, who netted with a composed finish on the edge of the box.

Wexford were awarded a penalty on 88 minutes following a handball by Cobh’s Breandan Frahill, which saw him receive a straight red. Corcorcan stepped up and slotted home with a cool penalty finish.

Cobh Ramblers Danny O'Connell goes past Wexford's Aidan Friel. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Breandan Frahill, Issa Kargbo; Jason Abbott; Danny O’Connell, Pierce Phillips , Dale Holland, Jack Larkin; Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Subs: Conor Drinan for Holland (65), Nathan O’Connell for D O’Connell (76), Darragh O’Sullivan Connell for Larkin (86).

WEXFORD: Paul Hunt, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Conor Crowley, Harry Groome, Len O’Sullivan, Conor Davis, Jack Doherty, Aidan Friel, Kevin McEvoy, Paul Cleary, Aaron Dobbs.

Subs: Dinny Corcoran for Doherty, Thomas Considine for Friel, Conor Barry for Davis (all 64), Adam Wells for McEvoy (74), Luke Scanlon for Groome (90).

Referee: Paul Norton.