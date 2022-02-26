Caoimhin Kelleher is ready for his big moment at Wembley

DO Liverpool have a greater chance of winning the Carabao Cup against Chelsea with Alisson as their starting keeper rather than Caoimhin Kelleher?

Absolutely.

Would opting to select the Brazilian over the Republic of Ireland international have implications on the way Jurgen Klopp is perceived by the players, especially the younger players at the club? Again the answer would be yes.

Kelleher’s progression at Liverpool this season has surprised most, including his manager. The Corkman has been outstanding when called upon and deserves his place in the Liverpool team against Chelsea. No matter what Klopp has said in the past or in recent times about what keeper will play in certain games, a manager can always change their mind last minute.

Many would want to see Kelleher start the final but football is ruthless, and players and managers want to win as many trophies that they can, and tomorrow’s game provides Klopp with another opportunity to win his first domestic cup with Liverpool. The question the Liverpool manager could be asking himself is: “Should I continue with my belief that Kelleher is my Carabao Cup keeper, or should I start Alisson so that the team and I have a better chance of winning a trophy?”

That’s not an insult to Keheller, who, like I have said, has been excellent this season but more of a complement to Alisson, who apart from Mohammed Salah, has been Liverpool’s most important player this season. I always believed Alisson was a good keeper but I never agreed with the notion of him being the world’s best.

However, his performances this season have been crucial to Liverpool’s success and unfortunately for Kelleher, he is playing second-fiddle to the world’s best.

BIG CALL

I would imagine opinions on who should start will be divided in the football club. Some players will be of the opinion that, in football, you cannot be sentimental. That the only thing that should matter is winning. I would imagine a lot of the more senior players in the club feel like this because they know that it is difficult to win trophies in football, and at the end of your career, you want to look back and have won everything you could have.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Caoimhin Kelleher after the Premier League match at Vicarage Road this season. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Wire.

Even though football is a team game most footballers are selfish.

Players would much prefer to win a trophy than help the development of a younger player. I’m not saying Liverpool won’t win with Kelleher in goal, just that they have a better chance with Alisson.

However, for younger players, especially players aspiring to get into the first-team, they would see Kelleher starting the final as real incentive that the manager trusts them. It will give them the belief that if they get into the first team, the manager will give them their opportunity no matter how big the occasion.

Yes, Klopp has shown on numerous occasions, like in their away fixture against Inter Milan in their last-16 tie of the Champions League by starting Harvey Elliott, that he is willing to give younger players a chance. But starting one in a final ahead of the best keeper in the world would send out a big statement.

Kelleher’s future at the club could be determined by his involvement in Sunday’s final. Klopp will know that the 23-year-old is desperate to play week in week out — like every professional should be.

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher holds the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D match away to Midtjylland. Picture: Getty Images

The Liverpool manager has managed to keep Kelleher content by playing him in cup games but if Klopp were to select Alisson ahead of the Corkman, it would probably force him to conclude he needs to move on from the club.

Klopp has made no secret about how highly he regards Kelleher, and ideally, the German would love if Kelleher was happy playing second-fiddle until Alisson moves on, or has an unlikely dip in form.

However, at 29, Alisson still has many years left at playing at the very top and Klopp is going to struggle to keep Kelleher happy for years to come by just playing the youngster in the early rounds of cup competitions, which is why this game could have a huge significance on Kelleher’s future.