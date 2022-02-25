Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 13:07

Ireland v Italy: Joey Carbery retains his place with Peter O'Mahony as captain

Johnny Sexton is fit again but will begin on the bench
Ireland v Italy: Joey Carbery retains his place with Peter O'Mahony as captain

Joey Carbery during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ANDY Farrell has announced the matchday 23 that will take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday in round three of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton returns from injury to take a place among the replacements with Joey Carbery set to start his second consecutive Six Nations game. Carbery will again be partnered in the half-backs by Jamison Gibson Park with Robbie Henshaw coming in at inside centre and Garry Ringrose retained in the outside berth.

The uncapped Michael Lowry starts at full-back and is joined in the backfield by Mack Hansen who switches to the right flank and James Lowe is restored on the left after proving his fitness.

Upfront Dan Sheehan is set to make his first start for Ireland and will be supported in the front row by Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter. In the second row Tadhg Beirne is joined by Ryan Baird as James Ryan is ruled out with an adductor issue.

In the back row Peter O’Mahony comes in at blindside flank to captain the run-on side with Caelan Doris shifting to eight and Josh van der Flier continuing in the number seven jersey.

The replacements for Sunday’s games include Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Johnny Sexton and James Hume The match, which is expected to be sold out, kicks off at 3pm on Sunday and is being televised by Virgin in Ireland.

IRELAND (v Italy):

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped 

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps 

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps 

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps 

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps 

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps 

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps 

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps 

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps 

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps 

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps 

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps 

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps (c) 

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps 

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps 19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps 20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps 21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps 22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps 23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

More in this section

All-Ireland winners Brendan Bugler and Kevin Walsh headline Cork GAA coaching event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh All-Ireland winners Brendan Bugler and Kevin Walsh headline Cork GAA coaching event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Cork City WFC strengthen their squad with three new signings ahead of the new season Cork City WFC strengthen their squad with three new signings ahead of the new season
Ballincollig's Keelan Cairns gets a late call up for this week's EuroBasket Qualifiers with Ireland Ballincollig's Keelan Cairns gets a late call up for this week's EuroBasket Qualifiers with Ireland
cork rugby
<p>Jordan Blount in action for Ireland against Switzerland. </p>

Cork's Jordan Blount hits 19 points but Ireland fall short in Switzerland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest


Check out the winners of 15th Annual EchoLive Women in Sport Awards 
See the winners here



National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more