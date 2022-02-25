Ireland v Italy: Joey Carbery retains his place with Peter O'Mahony as captain

ANDY Farrell has announced the matchday 23 that will take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday in round three of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton returns from injury to take a place among the replacements with Joey Carbery set to start his second consecutive Six Nations game. Carbery will again be partnered in the half-backs by Jamison Gibson Park with Robbie Henshaw coming in at inside centre and Garry Ringrose retained in the outside berth.

The uncapped Michael Lowry starts at full-back and is joined in the backfield by Mack Hansen who switches to the right flank and James Lowe is restored on the left after proving his fitness.

Upfront Dan Sheehan is set to make his first start for Ireland and will be supported in the front row by Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter. In the second row Tadhg Beirne is joined by Ryan Baird as James Ryan is ruled out with an adductor issue.

In the back row Peter O’Mahony comes in at blindside flank to captain the run-on side with Caelan Doris shifting to eight and Josh van der Flier continuing in the number seven jersey.

The replacements for Sunday’s games include Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Johnny Sexton and James Hume The match, which is expected to be sold out, kicks off at 3pm on Sunday and is being televised by Virgin in Ireland.

IRELAND (v Italy):

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps (c)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps 19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps 20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps 21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps 22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps 23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps