Cork reveal starting 15 for league clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

EXPERIENCED defender Kevin Flahive comes into the Cork football line-up for Saturday evening's Allianz Division 2 League tie against Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

Keith Ricken is still waiting on his first league win as manager and will be without joint-captain Brian Hurley, who started the losses to Roscommon and Derry and the draw with Clare. Seán Powter is also marked absent, after picking up an injury in the Sigerson Cup, while Cathail O'Mahony and Damien Gore remain unavailable too.

John O'Rourke steps into the starting 15 in place of Hurley with rookies Fionn Herlihy and Blake Murphy, along with St Finbarr's sharpshooter Steven Sherlock, also up front. Colm O'Callaghan and Daniel Dineen are picked in the wing-forward berths.

Éire Óg's Chris Kelly continues in goal ahead of Nemo stalwart Micheál Martin. With Flahive at full-back, Sean Meehan, Cork's other joint-captain, moves out to number six.

Newcomer Rory Maguire, whose impressive displays have been a real positive for Ricken and his selectors, is at midfield alongside veteran Ian Maguire.

Cork’s Rory Maguire and Derry’s Benny Heron battling last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Billy Hennessy, centre-back in the Derry loss, is here deployed in the corner-back slot.

Cork are in real danger of getting relegated from Division 2, having only gained promotion from the third tier in 2020, though Meath, Offaly and Down, who the Rebels face in their last three fixtures, are all struggling as well.

Galway are battling the Rossies and Derry for the top two positions and a chance to move up to Division 1.

While there has been some disappointment at Cork's recent results, including a chastening loss to Kerry in the McGrath Cup final in Killarney, the reality is this is a period of transition.

Key players like Mark Collins, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan, Seán and Mark White, Killian O'Hanlon, Ruairí Deane and Michael Hurley are all gone from the squad that beat Kerry in the winter of 2020, while Mark Keane opted to pursue a hurling career when he returned from Aussie Rules.

The progress of Clon pair Maurice Shanley and Liam O'Donovan has been slowed through injury while Conor Corbett, the star forward in the 2019 All-Ireland winning minor team, is on his way back from a cruciate.

CORK (Football v Galway):

Chris Kelly (Éire Óg);

Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra);

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam, c), Mattie Taylor (Mallow);

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven);

Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg);

Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers).

Subs: Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Mark Buckley (Dohenys).