Cobh Ramblers begin a historic season at home to Wexford

THE year 2022 is an historic one for Cobh Ramblers and they will be determined to get off to a winning start against Wexford at St Colman’s Park tonight.

Ramblers had hoped to get their campaign underway away to Longford Town last weekend, but the game was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The opening weekend saw 19 goals scored across three games in the division, which is exciting if it’s a sign of things to come.

In front of their own supporters, Ramblers will be hoping to put in a good performance and kickstart their campaign on a positive note.

If Cobh are to have any chance of being competitive and in the mix for a promotion play-off place, home form is going to be crucial.

They will hope it starts on a winning note against Wexford tonight.

Speaking to The Echo, Ramblers boss Darren Murphy said: “Disappointed the (Longford) game got called off, but there was nothing you could do with the weather and the pitch.

“You just got to deal with it and move on to Friday night.

“Now that the game is gone, we will start planning for the Wexford game.

“We watched that game (Wexford, 5-1 to Treaty United) on Friday night.

“We will review it and work on it during the week with the lads.”

After Murphy stepped up from the Cobh U19s to the first team, results were initially slow to improve, but gradually Ramblers got going and ended the campaign strong with three victories, including a home win over the First Division champions Shelbourne.

Murphy has had a full pre-season and, in his first full campaign in charge, he will be hoping to guide Cobh to an improved 2022.

Tonight’s game will be a chance for Cobh fans to get a first glimpse of the club’s new arrivals, including the returning former Cork City attacker Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

The Wexford contest will also be a good early barometer for Cobh, with these two sides both hoping to be firm players in the play-off mix.

YOUTHFUL

Wexford is a club that has the youngest manager in the division in Ian Ryan (34).

With last season essentially about getting structures in place to ensure a more competitive outfit, Ryan has stated his ambition is to have them challenging for the play-offs.

The Ferrycarrig Park club has made some eye-catching additions to their squad.

Getting a player of the quality of Dinny Corcoran, a proven goal-scorer at premier level with Bohemians and more recently Drogheda United, was an astute bit of business by Wexford.

From a Ramblers viewpoint there is a familiar face between the Wexford posts. Paul Hunt, who was with the Cork City first team squad in 2021, spent a number of years as the Cobh shot-stopper and will provide great experience, having also won the First Division title with Longford Town in 2014.

Wexford got their season underway last weekend at home to Treaty United with a defeat; it was an impressive 5-1 win for Tommy Barrett’s side.

A competitive contest should be in prospect at St Colman’s Park.

Cobh’s Darryl Walsh looks set to miss the game following an injury sustained in the Munster Senior Cup win over Bandon.