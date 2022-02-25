Cork basketball: Crucial weekend for Glanmire in Super League bid

THIS is a crucial weekend for The Address UCC Glanmire in their bid to win the Women’s Super League as they are engaged in a doubleheader against Liffey Celtics and local rivals Fr Mathew’s with both games at the Mardyke Arena.

First up tomorrow for Glanmire is a clash with Liffey Celtics (5pm) in a game that is sure to test the National Cup champions.

The permutations are simple for Glanmire as two wins this weekend will give them one hand on the title if their closest challengers Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell lose away to Waterford Wildcats.

For coach Mark Scannell it's all about taking care of their own business and not looking elsewhere for favours elsewhere. “We are not looking beyond the Liffey Celtics game as we know they defeated us in the first round at Leixlip and they have a squad capable of posing us problems.”

Some of the basketball produced by Glanmire against Waterford Wildcats was right from the top drawer and coach Scannell is adamant a similar display against Liffey Celtics will suffice.

When we play to our potential I do believe it will take a good side to beat us but basketball games are won on court and that’s where the business has to be done.”

The Kildare side have a good American in Adrienne Jackson and Irish internationals Sorcha Tiernan and Ciara Bracken are capable shooters.

On Sunday Fr Mathew’s will be the visitors to the Mardyke and although former Glanmire ace Grainne Dwyer is in the twilight of her career she is still capable of posing them problems.

On the other side of coin Mathew’s have been a huge disappointment in this campaign and bar a complete Glanmire meltdown a home win looks on the cards.

There is also a crucial game tomorrow for Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell when they travel to play Waterford Wildcats.

Wildcats play on the edge and won by the minimum when these sides met in the first round in Cork but Brunell have improved and are capable of upsetting the odds.

Edel Thornton is the heartbeat of this Brunell side and hopefully they will match the Wildcats intensity in a game of huge significance to both sides.

In the Men’s Division 1 National League Fr Mathew’s travel to the Barrow Centre to play IT Carlow.