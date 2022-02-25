John Horgan: Cork must win the rucks and dirty ball to cope with Limerick's strength

GIVEN the close proximity of their Munster Championship clash in April, it’s difficult to predict what the approach will be from the Limerick and Cork hurlers at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

When the much bigger game is not that far into the distance there might be a little bit of shadow boxing going on, neither team management not wanting to give too much away.

On the other hand, they might go at it hammer and tongs in a bid to gain whatever psychological edge might be available. There is no doubt, as far as the 2022 national league is concerned, Limerick’s need is much greater than Cork’s at this juncture in time.

They have lost their opening two games in the competition and whilst John Kiely might not have his sights set on the ultimate prize, he won’t want his team to continue on a losing streak either, certainly not wanting to lose three on the trot.

In the three clashes between the teams last season, the league encounter, the Munster championship collision and the All-Ireland final, Limerick held the whip hand and Cork were a well-beaten docket at the conclusion of each game.

The gap in the league and championship encounters was similar, an eight-point win for Limerick and that was doubled in the All-Ireland final.

That was a fairly serious declaration of Limerick’s superiority in the three games and nobody could argue with the considerable gap between the sides. And the question that has to be posed now is, how can that gap be bridged?

The true answer to that won’t be revealed until the two collide again in the April championship encounter but Sunday’s installment is likely to be interesting and it has the potential to be a bit of a humdinger.

Whilst Limerick’s need is greater in the league, Cork’s need is great too as far as reducing the gap that was so evident last season and sending out a signal that they will be a different story in April when the stakes will be much higher.

Cork would love to break their losing sequence against the Shannonsiders on Sunday and if that came to pass it would put them in a very strong position on the league table and give them a fighting chance of reaching the decider as winners of Division 1A.

Going into next Sunday’s clash and despite losing their opening assignments, Limerick are probably the more battle-hardened of the two teams as far as this league campaign is concerned.

In their losses to Wexford and Galway, they were involved in two fairly intense battles and the levels of that intensity were much higher than what Cork experienced against Clare and Offaly, two very one-sided games and games that definitely didn’t reach any great numbers on the Richter scale.

That, of course, was no fault whatsoever of Cork. You can only play against what is up against you and on both counts, Clare and Offaly were not up to much. Limerick, of course, ended their game with Galway minus a key forward in Gearoid Hegarty who was red-carded for a hit on one of the Galway player’s helmets after a sideline melee.

That sending off drew a lot of negative comments about the discipline of this Limerick team and of how often they sail too close to the wind in the physical stakes.

Former Cork star and RTÉ pundit Dónal Óg Cusack stated that Hegarty “had it coming,” because of his “habit of flicking back” with the hurley. “You can’t do it. He’s been lucky over the last number of years.”

Meanwhile, former Limerick star Seamus Hickey made the point that the standard for physicality had been set by the great Kilkenny team of the previous two decades.

“I think that the standard has been set for over a decade for what is required in senior inter-county hurling and that physicality and intensity was set early on in the 2000s by a phenomenal team and even when we were looking at Galway’s rise to prominence in the 2010s, that was based on an increased physicality, an increased intensity and I suppose they were men of great stature, great physicality.

"Limerick, we are fortunate to have big men, very physical men and they’re encouraged — certainly when I was in the set-up, we were encouraged to make contact, to be physical. And it is a game of contact and physicality and you’ll find that the more contact you make with the opposition, the more disruptive you are.

"Now, you have to do that within the rules so you’re coached in correct tackle technique but the reality is that when you’re putting an emphasis on intensity and physicality, you’re going to stray over it.

“And I think Limerick have strayed over it in the last couple of years but, to me, to no major consequence.”

POWER PLAY

Interesting comments indeed and there is no doubt that physicality plays a huge part at the top level of inter-county hurling now. The great Kilkenny teams were physical, so too were Galway and Limerick are in that category now.

Playing on the edge and within the rules is a major requirement in being successful and matching that intensity has to be prioritised.

To get where Limerick are now, Cork and the rest have to be able to counteract that intensity, win the rucks and the dirty ball.

Of course, there has to be a legitimate way of playing on the edge without conceding frees and having players issued with the wrong colour cards. Great teams have it down to a fine art, the rest must be able to do the same. We’ll learn a lot more as the season develops.