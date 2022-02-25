Graham Cummins: Fans have key role to play when Cork City host Galway

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City v Galway United, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

I wasn’t surprised to witness Cork City come away from the Carlisle Grounds with all three points but I was shocked by their winning margin.

Their emphatic 6-0 win against Bray Wanderers sent out a message to the other teams in the league that City mean business this season. City manager Colin Healy has talked about the importance of getting off to a good start and last weeks’ victory will mean a lot less if City don’t pick up a positive result against a Galway side that are fancied to be right up the top challenging City for the title.

FULL HOUSE

For any first home game of the season for City, you would expect a big crowd at Turners Cross, but with the added spice of John Caufield returning to his former club, as well as City’s demolishing of Bray, I wouldn’t be surprised to see close to a full house at Turners Cross, and that will be something the City players should relish.

Healy has spoken about the City crowd being the best fans in the country and the important role they can play. The City manager is correct with his analysis.

Without supporters last year, the subdued atmosphere in the ground filtered on the pitch. Games lacked intensity.

However, even though there was a limitation on crowds in the latter parts of last season, the City players responded to the supporters returning to the ground. There will be a large number in attendance for the Galway game and it is up to the City players to make sure that supporters keep returning to games throughout the season.

Of course, there will always be the die-heart supporters that will always come out to support their team, but a successful team, and one that plays a good brand of football, will always gather better crowds and this City side have the potential to do both.

Galway are going to be a much more difficult team to face than Bray. The Tribesmen failed to beat City in three of their encounters last season, and Caulfield will be desperate to put that right. It doesn’t matter how much success you had at a club, which Caulfield did both as a player and a manager, you always want to get one over on your old club.

It would have been the fixture that the Galway manager would have searched for when the fixtures were released, especially now that there will be a large crowd inside Turner's Cross on the night.

Cork goalkeeper David Harrington with a flare lighting in the background at Carlisle Grounds. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Galway were the unfortunate side to miss out on being excluded from the opening round of fixtures, which can be a negative and a positive. A negative because, City will have the advantage of having played a competitive fixture, meaning the City players will have played a game full of intensity and one where the result matters, whereas Galway have not.

Yes, they have played friendlies but they are no comparison to a competitive fixture. However, the lack of featuring on the opening night means that those Galway players will be itching to get on the pitch against City and will have that opening game motivation and energy.

However, although it is City’s second game of the season, because it is their first at home, they should still have that motivation and energy that you get as a player on the opening night of the campaign. I expect Galway, especially after last weekend’s result, to come to Turner's Cross and try and take the sting out of the game. They will try and slow things down by walking to set-pieces and throw-ins.

They will want to try and build their way into the game and I envision them doing that by trying to turn City early on and not taking risks by trying to play out from the back.

The City players have to start brightly and play at a pace and intensity that Galway cannot live with, and not allow Galway to find their feet in the game. It will be a different challenge for City against Caulfield’s side but one they are more than capable of overcoming.