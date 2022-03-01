Dohenys boss: Cork clubs will be impacted by young players travelling this summer

WEST Cork club Dohenys has been dealt a similar deck of cards to last year’s Senior A Football Championship but is relishing the challenge.

The Dunmanway club will face Beal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and Bandon for the second year running. Group B of the Cork SAFC is completed by the addition of Kiskeam.

The Duhallow club missed out on a place in the knockout stages of last year’s competition following a two-point defeat to eventual runners-up, St Michael’s, in their last group outing.

Facing two of the same clubs encountered in the 2021 senior A championship will be far from easy for an improving Dohenys. Unsurprisingly, all three competitors know one another well from their most recent meetings.

That means Dohenys manager Declan O’Dwyer and his players will have to find another gear in what is perennially one of the most closely contested championships on Cork GAA’s roster.

“This year’s draw definitely makes things a bit more difficult in having played Ballingeary and Bandon last year,” Declan O’Dwyer told the Echo.

“Ballingeary got one over us and then we got one over Bandon. It is actually our third year in a row facing Bandon in the senior A grade. So this year will be the completion of that particular trilogy.

“It is just a case of knuckling down and figuring out what we are going to do when the time comes to play both of those clubs and Kiskeam too. They are a huge physical team as well so that’s going to be as difficult for us as the other two group matches.

“It is the nature of the Cork Senior A Football Championship right now. There really are no easy games wherever you look in the draw because only twelve teams are in it. The other groups are going to be just as tight when you see the likes of Ilen Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa, two other west Cork clubs, drawn against one another.

“St Michael’s will be desperate to get back to another final after coming so close in recent years. They have Knocknagree, Fermoy and Bishopstown who are just down from Premier Senior. That’s not going to be straightforward either.

Like ourselves, it will be all about getting ready for three huge battles. That is what the senior A, and all the other grades too, have become since relegation and promotion was introduced.

"It makes for a better championship, I believe anyway. All Dohenys can do now is prepare for the county league and be ready for when championship comes around.”

Avoiding two other Carbery divisional clubs, Ilen Rovers and O’Donovan Rossa, denied Dohenys supporters the opportunity of a second or even third west Cork derby.

For Declan O’Dwyer and his backroom team, the Dohenys management team’s concentration is instead focussed on Beal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Bandon and Kiskeam. The Dunmanway side’s preparations will have to be spot on if O’Dwyer wants to repeat his club’s 2021 heroics.

Last season, Dohenys finished ahead of the Lilywhites and Skibbereen in their qualifying group before overcoming Knocknagree 1-12 to 0-7 in the Cork SAFC quarter-finals. Michael’s edged the west Cork side by two points in the last four.

“There is very little between any of the teams in our group because of the closeness of the seedings in the draw,” the Dohenys manager added.

FRESH

“We are going to have to try and come up with something new. It will be a case of trying to get the best out of the players from our county league games and introduce a few more too. I have no doubt that Colm Aherne [Bandon] and the other managers will be as well prepared when the time comes.

“That’s where the Cork GAA master fixture-list is brilliant and having early access to it makes life easier when we sit down to plan what we are going to do and when we are going to do it.

“The one thing is, this year compared to the last two years, younger players were unable to travel anywhere because of Covid. That won’t be the case in 2022 as travel restrictions are lifted. That is something that is going to affect clubs throughout the county including ourselves.

“Lads will want to go away for some part of the summer and you can’t blame them after the last two years. All we can do right now is use our fixture list and plan around that.”