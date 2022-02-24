Lively tie in store but Cork footballers need to dig deep to halt Galway run

SATURDAY: NFL Division 2 Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

GALWAY bring a 100% record south attempting to join Derry at the top of the table as Cork seek their first win of the campaign to ease relegation worries.

It’s their first league meeting since 2017 when the pair opened Division 2 with a 0-14 to 1-11 draw at Pearse Stadium.

Much has changed since with Cork having just three survivors, Ian Maguire and John O’Rourke, who replaced Sean Powter, and scored one of the visitors’ points.

That year, Galway claimed the honours finishing with 11 points to return to Division 1, where they remained until last season’s relegation. Cork came in fourth on seven points, two more than three teams who needed scoring difference to send Derry to the third tier along with Fermanagh, who registered four points.

Cork know to their cost the importance of scoring difference as Derry found as well, their minus 34 condemning them to Division 3.

Galway’s start to their efforts to bounce back immediately from losing their top-flight status suggests they’re in no mood to hang about in Division 2 for too long.

They overwhelmed Meath by 1-14 to 0-6 on a wretched Salthill afternoon, capitalising on the howling wind at their backs from the throw-in to race into a 1-9 to 0-0 lead at the interval.

Galway's Patrick Kelly is chased by Padraic Harnan and Ronan Ryan of Meath.

Younger players will identify the scorer of the goal handily enough because Tomo Culhane was the star of the Galway team, which lost to Cork in that memorable 2019 All-Ireland minor final.

He scored 0-10 that afternoon, but ended on the losing side after extra-time, but Culhane’s presence in the senior squad, having won a Sigerson Cup medal with NUIG, as well, reflects his ability.

Shane Walsh top-scored with 0-8, six from frees, and Rob Finnerty chipped in with 0-2 for a combined return of 1-10 from the inside line. Galway held Meath scoreless for 45 minutes with Paul Conroy and Paul Kelly dominating midfield and newcomer Owen Gallagher, the former Antrim player, catching the eye, too, at centre-forward.

The pattern continued away to Down, Galway sweeping 1-7 to 0-2 in front after playing with the wind, Conroy netting inside six minutes. The Ulster side kicked four points on the resumption only for Galway to regain control as Culhane and Gallagher got among the scorers again.

Galway didn’t play last weekend after their game with Offaly was postponed due to the weather, so Cork may have an advantage.

Conditions look set to be difficult once more though the Páirc Uí Chaoimh surface should enhance players’ ability on the ball.

Maguire and Conroy look poised for an interesting battle around the middle while Walsh’s influence, 0-13 to date, will ask further questions of the home defence.

Equally, there’s scoring power at the other end, too, if Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock can avail of a regular supply of ball.

Games between Cork and Galway usually provide high entertainment and this should be no different with the weather also playing its part.