A win for Cork on Sunday against Limerick would end two unwanted records

Cork will aim to end a seven-year wait as they take on Limerick on Sunday in a repeat of last August’s All-Ireland SHC final.

Wins over Clare and Offaly in the opening two rounds of Division 1 Group A of the Allianz Hurling League mean that another victory would make it three on the trot in the competition for the first time since 2015.

Back then, Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s side responded to an opening-round loss by beating Clare, Dublin and Galway before going down against Tipperary in their last match. However, it should be noted that Cork did necklace three wins together in last year’s championship, seeing off Clare, Dublin and Kilkenny in between the two losses to Limerick, while the 2017 Munster championship was won thanks to consecutive victories against Tipp, Waterford and Clare.

A win in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday (3.45pm, the later start time allowing for live coverage on TG4) would also halt another unwanted run – since the 2019 Munster championship win at the same venue, Cork have played Limerick four times, twice in the league and twice in the championship, and lost each on each occasion.

They will be going in against a Limerick side that has yet to pick up a point in this year’s league, having lost to Wexford and Galway. However, last June, when the sides met on the Ennis Road in the fourth round of fixtures, Cork were in a similar scenario of going in four points clear of their hosts – two wins and a draw in their opening three games while Limerick had drawn one and lost two – but John Kiely’s team won by eight points. They then repeated the dose in the Munster semi-final in Thurles a month later.

This time around, the game is again a dress-rehearsal for the championship opener as Cork welcome Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Easter Sunday, April 15, though of course the provincial competition has reverted to the round-robin format of 2018 and 2019 following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Cork side that started against Offaly had six changes from the Clare game but with no noticeable weakening, a sign of the increased depth within the panel. Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey, Ger Millerick and Shane Barrett were all rested in the wake of college action and all will be looking to get back in, while Patrick Horgan’s appearance for the second half in Birr was his first outing.

Horgan’s introduction saw Mark Keane move from full-forward to wing-forward, where he was influential, and the Ballygiblin man earned praise from Cork manager Kieran Kingston afterwards.

“Mark didn’t play hurling for three years,” he said.

“He played in an All-Ireland junior final last week, had only two nights with us since the final and we wanted to get some game-time into him today.

“In the second half, into a bit of a breeze, we said we’d put him in the half-forward line and see how that went. He put a real good shift in.

“He lost an All-Ireland final by a point last Saturday and was back in with us on Tuesday, which is a testament to the character he is and how much he wants to be involved.”

Another start for Keane against the much-vaunted Limerick half-back line would present a stiff challenge but it would also be a vote of confidence in him. Keane’s point against Offaly made him one of 18 different players to have scored for Cork in the two league games so far, with 12 in each of them.

In isolation, the tallies put up Cork in the three games against Limerick last year – 2-19, 1-17 and 1-22 – do not look bad but such are the output levels required in the modern game that they resulted in two losses of eight points and one of 16, with the Shannonsiders scoring 0-33, 2-22 and 3-32 respectively.

While the weather conditions may mean that the rate on Sunday is somewhat lower, the key for Cork will be in dealing better with the intensity of Limerick’s pressing, especially at the back, and keeping enough composure at the other end so that precious chances are not snatched at.