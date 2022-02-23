Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 15:00

All-Ireland winners Brendan Bugler and Kevin Walsh headline Cork GAA coaching event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sports psychologist Conor Quinlan will also be on hand for the session from 10am this Saturday
Patrick Horgan shoots over a late point from Clare's Brendan Bugler during the 2013 All-Ireland final draw at Croke Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

REBEL Óg Coaching are staging a practical coaching workshop on the 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday, 10am-1pm. 

The event features former inter-county stars Kevin Walsh and Brendan Bugler, who landed the All-Ireland as players and has since transitioned successfully into coaching. Sports psychologist Conor Quinlan, who is also a qualified psychotherapist and involved with Cork Development Squads, will also be on hand at the session, which costs €20.

KEVIN WALSH 

Kevin is a two-time All-Ireland winner and a three-time All-Star with Galway footballers. 

An intercounty manager of Sligo from 2008 to '13 and Galway, 2014-'19, he is is one of the brains behind the online coaching tool GrowCoach, which is a platform for coaches. 

Former Galway senior football manager Kevin Walsh. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
He will be working a practical session focusing on creating space by using the full pitch.

BRENDAN BUGLER 

Brendan is an All-Ireland-winning defender and two-time All-Star with Clare. 

He is a full-time Post-Primary School teacher in the famed St Flannans School in Ennis, where he has a strong involvement in coaching teams at various levels from U14 to Harty Cup. 

He was at the helm of Harty Cup-winning side in 2020 and recently was a selector with the Wexford senior hurlers in 2021.

Brendan will coordinate an on-field practical session focused on using space to our advantage in attack and defence.

CONOR QUINLAN

Conor is a qualified psychotherapist and sports psychology coach, who works regularly with Cork Development Squads across various ages.

He will provide coaches with strategies to allow players to excel at Gaelic games and develop a real sense of belonging to the squad.

