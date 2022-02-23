All-Ireland winners Brendan Bugler and Kevin Walsh headline Cork GAA coaching event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

REBEL Óg Coaching are staging a practical coaching workshop on the 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday, 10am-1pm.
The event features former inter-county stars Kevin Walsh and Brendan Bugler, who landed the All-Ireland as players and has since transitioned successfully into coaching. Sports psychologist Conor Quinlan, who is also a qualified psychotherapist and involved with Cork Development Squads, will also be on hand at the session, which costs €20.
You can register on the link.
Full details of the guests are:
Kevin is a two-time All-Ireland winner and a three-time All-Star with Galway footballers.
An intercounty manager of Sligo from 2008 to '13 and Galway, 2014-'19, he is is one of the brains behind the online coaching tool GrowCoach, which is a platform for coaches.
He will be working a practical session focusing on creating space by using the full pitch.
Brendan is an All-Ireland-winning defender and two-time All-Star with Clare.
He is a full-time Post-Primary School teacher in the famed St Flannans School in Ennis, where he has a strong involvement in coaching teams at various levels from U14 to Harty Cup.
He was at the helm of Harty Cup-winning side in 2020 and recently was a selector with the Wexford senior hurlers in 2021.
Brendan will coordinate an on-field practical session focused on using space to our advantage in attack and defence.
Conor is a qualified psychotherapist and sports psychology coach, who works regularly with Cork Development Squads across various ages.
Cork U15 Performance Camp #Sportpsychology #GAA pic.twitter.com/JrvuOnjnq4— Conor Quinlan (@_ConorQuinlan_) July 6, 2021
He will provide coaches with strategies to allow players to excel at Gaelic games and develop a real sense of belonging to the squad.