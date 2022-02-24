Cork City boss Colin Healy ready to face John Caulfield's Galway

THEY won comfortably last week but now the challenge for Cork City on Friday night is can they maintain the high standard they set against Galway.

Last weekend City had a superb 6-0 victory over Bray in their opening game of the season and while it was a good performance from the lads, the weather conditions and a poor effort from Bray have to be taken into consideration and because of this I believe Colin Healy and his players won’t get ahead of themselves.

At this week's press conference Healy stated his belief in there being bigger tests to come.

“The lads put in a great performance under difficult conditions and a clean sheet was also a bonus however it was just the first game of the season and while we were delighted with a big win, we know there is a long season ahead of us,” said Healy.

“There will be more than one team who we will consider to be major threats.

There are a lot of good sides such as Galway, Waterford and Treaty and we won’t get too carried away with our first win. There is still a lot of work to do and a lot of tough games ahead."

While he won’t get carried away with last weekend's result, Healy hopes the lads can take that form into tonight’s game which he expects to be a difficult and physical tie.

“Galway are strong and physical and good at setpieces and they will be well organised under John Caulfield. They know what we’re about but we too know how they'll be set up and we’re looking forward to a good game.”

Last season City were unbeaten against Galway with City winning two and drawing one. However, the positions on the league table at the end of the season were very different. The Tribesmen finished second with 51 points and I have no doubt Caulfield's men will come to Cork full of confidence.

They come into the game fresh as they open their 2022 league campaign after having a free week last week. Will this work to their advantage or will Healy’s men gain the upper hand with 90 minutes under their belt?

City too will come into this game full of confidence and they have every reason to. They got off to the best possible start in their opening game. Scored plenty of goals, looked solid on the back and kept a clean sheet. Something that didn’t happen too often last season.

Dylan McGlade hit a hat-trick while new signing Ruairi Keating and Barry Coffey (2) also chipped in. It’s fair to say City have plenty of threats going forward with the likes of Cian Bargarry and Cian Murphy both hoping to get on the scoresheet this time.

McGlade scored a total of five goals last season and already he has three after just one game this time out! Let’s hope his form can continue because when he is moving well he is a joy to watch.

In front of an expected huge crowd at Turner's Cross, there's no better stage to shine.

So what team will Healy go with? I’d imagine he will stick with the winning side from last week. It would be hard to change it.

However, he still has a very strong bench and I expect some of them to feature at some point.

12th MAN

I am looking forward to seeing a packed Turner's Cross. Every club in the country loves playing in this venue but the fans can also act as a 12th man on the big occasions. The Rebel Army will be required in full voice to help the players collect full points.

Galway United's manager John Caulfield on the line against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It’s hard to know how Galway will be set up. They have had a few new signings this year and have done well in their pre-season friendlies.

This being their first game of the league campaign after last weekend's postponement we have yet to see how well they’ve gelled. John Caulfield is currently on a sideline ban so he will have the same view as the rest of us in the stand, so let’s see how that will affect his side.

It should be a close battle but I expect City to come out on top.