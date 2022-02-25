Victory over Limerick would be a major boost for Cork

SUNDAY

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A

Limerick v Cork

TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm

We can all be guilty of placing too much emphasis on early-season GAA at times, but it’s often a natural reaction when it’s the only data to work from.

Henry Shefflin seemed set for a tough time of it when Galway lost to Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup; now, a few games later and with Limerick’s scalp taken, the Tribesmen are being talked about as the likeliest challengers to the All-Ireland champions.

After losses to Wexford – where they scored just 11 points – and Galway, there is a sense that there might be a vulnerability to Limerick but then there should be a note of caution in that, last year, they only took a point from their first three Allianz Hurling League games and it didn’t prove to be too much of an impediment for later in the year.

While it’s not a hard and fast rule, reigning champions generally have a bit more leeway with the league; essentially, it’s about finding one or two new players stake a claim for a starting spot, or at the very least ensure that the players in situ feel enough competition for places. In that regard, Cathal O’Neill has done well for Limerick so far this year in the half-forward line but attempts to find a new midfield option have yet to bear fruit.

So, while Limerick might have some concerns about two losses in a row, they won’t be in crisis mode just yet. Everything we know about them says that they will be primed come championship time. In saying that, they won’t want to have to endure a third straight defeat, especially as it’s Cork who provide the opposition in that Munster SHC opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Easter Sunday, April 15.

Cork’s situation mirrors Limerick in that they come into the game on the back of victories at home to Clare and away to Offaly. The worst scenario is that they will be just two points ahead of Limerick in the table by Sunday evening – similar to last June, when Cork travelled to the Ennis Road with five points compared to Limerick’s one only to be outclassed in an eight-point reversal, the first of three losses to John Kiely’s side in 2021.

The last of those defeats was of course the All-Ireland final and, allied to the 2020 league loss in the Páirc, it means that Cork have a four-game winless run against the Treatymen. Stemming that ahead of the championship would certainly be welcome, if for nothing else than to reassure players and management that Limerick have not become a behemoth that Cork can’t overcome.

Cork’s puckout, long and short, faltered in the league game last year, while Cian Lynch was totemic in all three meetings. In the Munster championship match in July, Limerick’s two goals just before half-time created the difference – their ability to raise green flags almost overlooked because they are generally capable of such high points tallies – while the All-Ireland final is almost impossible to analyse properly, save to say that it was as complete a team performance as Croke Park has seen.

Where do Cork look to make up the gap that existed? Certainly, the recruitment of Mark Keane looks to be with an eye on giving Cork something they don’t have enough of, namely physicality in the half-forward line. Ciarán Joyce’s fast-tracking to senior level speaks volumes about his ability and potential and this will be a good early test of his credentials. That Ger Millerick is fully fit again could present a good opportunity to man-mark Lynch – his absence through injury for the All-Ireland was very costly.

Shane Kingston has started the league in superb form and will look to show that that can be maintained against a blue-chip outfit, while Jack O’Connor, fit again and given a cameo against Offaly, is another with something to prove against Limerick after the All-Ireland meant a promising year ended disappointingly.

The upcoming championship game hovers in the background, but one would argue that beating Limerick now is of more value than holding something back for April. It won’t be easy against a wounded animal, but it would represent a major feather in the cap.