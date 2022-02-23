Cork City WFC strengthen their squad with three new signings ahead of the new season

CORK CITY WFC have further strengthened their squad ahead of the start of the 2022 Women’s National League season as they have confirmed the signings of Aoife Cronin, Hannah Walsh, Aoibhin Donnelly.

Aoife Cronin joins from Munster rivals Treaty United while Hannah Walsh and Aoibhin Donnelly have both made the switch from Galway.

“They are all very good signings for us,” said manager Paul Farrell.

“Aoife has been capped underage internationally.

"She is a target that we had tried to sign in the past so it was great to finally get her over the line and into the club.

“She comes from a really nice family, and she is a really nice girl.

"She is currently doing her leaving cert as well so we will need to help her manage her classes and stuff.

“But she is really dedicated to football so she is going to bring a lot to the squad and she will hopefully bring a lot to our attacking performances as well this year.

“We brought in Hannah then as well. She is actually studying at UCC so she came to Cork first through that.

“She was involved with the Galway seniors last year, she played about four or five games for them I think but she was predominantly with the under 19s.

“She actually played against us in one of the games at Turner’s Cross so she is a good goalkeeper with senior experience and the Galway U19s won the double last year - the league and the cup - so she is coming with good experience in that as well.

“She is a really good girl to bring in and a really nice player so I’m looking forward to working with her.

“Finally, Aoibhin is another attacking player.

"She can play centrally in the attack or on the wings. She is in Cork as well for UCC and we are lucky enough to bring her in.

“She is similar to Hannah, she was involved with the Galway 19s as well so she brings loads of experience with that and she has a really good left foot.”

City have also been boosted by the return of Zara Foley to full fitness after she missed the majority of the 2021 campaign with an ankle injury.

“Zara played one or two games near the end of the season but was still coming back a little bit rusty coming back from her serious injury.

“We had to build up her workload but to be able to have her back in pre-season it is actually like a new signing.

“She is a good quality player.

"She has been capped by the senior international side and plenty underage so she has a wealth of experience at a young age so she is a great player to have back in the ranks.

"It’s good for competition in the squad,” concluded Farrell.