Lots of interest at how East Cork sides fare in their new surroundings

ONE of the most intriguing aspects of the 2022 Cork County Hurling Championships will be to see how both Lisgoold and Castlemartyr fare in their new surroundings.

Both clubs have huge belief as they begin the new season on the basis of winning back-to-back county titles in a very short space of time and both have quality young players in their ranks.

Thus, the general assessment should be positive as momentum is certainly one of the buzzwords in sport and these two sides have it in abundance.

Lisgoold are on a fantasy flight that not even their most ardent supporters could not have envisaged a few short years ago. Toiling to reach an East Cork Final and then eventually winning it at the first attempt sparked off the wildest scenes of celebrations in the autumn of 2020.

Since then they have taken every challenge in their stride, growing in confidence and moving through the grades with minimum fuss. The junior county win was followed only a few months later by the defeat of Kilbrittain in the lower intermediate grade and suddenly Lisgoold find themselves about to mix it with Aghada, Midleton and Blackrock in the group stages of the Intermediate A Championship.

A tall order? Maybe not. This is a team that knows that they can be contenders for the ultimate prize. Aghabollogue, Cloughduv, Dungourney and Douglas in Group B, along with Sar's, Mayfield, Kildorrery and Meelin in Group C will feel that they can have a say.

The beauty of the 12 team competition is that with just a few exceptions, results can be very even.

Eoghan O'Sullivan, Russell Rovers, battling Joe Stack, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Aghada will no doubt be very determined to bounce back up after relegation last season and their all Imokilly clashes against Lisgoold and Midleton will be much awaited in the eastern barony. Lisgoold will look to the experience and youthful mix that formed such a winning combination.

Ciaran Cronin, Kieran Cashman and John Cronin are amongst the club's real leaders and with another crop of younger players including star Cork minor Diarmuid Healy now becoming eligible to tog out in 2022, there are plenty of exciting possibilities.

Midleton and Blackrock will no doubt have very strong second selections available to them in the group stages.

Interestingly, Aghada who finished pointless in their Premier Intermediate group are now replaced by promoted Castlemartyr.

Just like Aghada did, the reds will now face Ballinhassig, Ballincollig and Kilworth in the group stages.

It's a very stiff test for last season's Intermediate A winners, who displayed such impressive form throughout the autumn and early months of winter. Ballinhassig, who along with Kilworth made the knockout stages, look to be the most likely to be top dogs, but it's a group where all teams are probably capable of taking points from a number of games.

Nevertheless, Castlemartyr, with Eoin Murphy again looking after coaching duties, are in the middle of a real purple patch in their club's history. Their star is steadily on the rise and there's a feelgood factor about the entire club at the moment.

A big task awaits, but nobody will be taking them lightly in what is arguably the hardest of all championships to win in the county. Looking at the 12 contenders, so many of them have strong credentials.

Meantime, the impact of Castlemartyr's Ciarán Joyce on his Allianz League debut suggests that he will be very much in Kieran Kingston's plans over the coming months. Ciarán tallied with three fine points from play on the same day that Mack Hansen starred for Ireland in the Six Nations win over Wales.

Hansen's family tree is now well documented with his Castlemartyr roots having been highlighted on the weekend of his debut. The storyline that both Mack's and Ciarán's grandfathers grew up together and were good friends certainly captured the imagination of the sporting public.

Now it seems that a closer link could be developed as Ireland's new flying winger has been invited to visit Castlemartyr in the next few months as a guest of the local school. No doubt he and Joyce will be given a special welcome as two men who enjoyed very significant debuts are likely to be united under the banner of Castlemartyr sporting heroes.