Donach O'Donnell backs Mark Keane to make impact as Cork gear up for Limerick challenge

CORK go into Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game with Limerick on the back of three defeats to the Shannonsiders in 2021.

On the June bank holiday Saturday last year, the Rebels went down by eight points against the Treatymen in the LIT Gaelic Grounds; a month later the same margin would pertain in the Munster SHC semi-final in Thurles. Then, 16 points was the difference when the counties clashed in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park in August.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Cork have won their opening two league games against Clare and Offaly while Limerick have suffered defeats to Wexford and Galway.

Mallow native Donach O’Donnell is the manager of Clare club O’Callaghan’s Mills and a former Limerick and Laois coach. He feels that Cork will target a good result given how they fared against Limerick last year, but expects that the last two games will ensure that the home side treat the game seriously, too. Their strength in depth is such that, no matter what 15 is put out, it will represent a test for Cork.

“From a psychological point of view, it would be important for Cork after how the All-Ireland went,” O’Donnell says.

“But then, the last couple of games haven’t gone well for Limerick, though I know it’s early on in the year. I think both teams will be looking forward to it and looking to get a good result from it.

At Limerick’s stage of development, they’re looking to the championship and keeping pressure on the players that are there.

“If you’ve a very settled team and you want to keep those guys on top of their game, they need to be under a slight bit of pressure. They have to looking over their shoulders, knowing that there are guys coming after them who are good enough to take their place.

“That little bit of fear keeps everybody on their toes and on top of their game. Brian Cody does it every year with Kilkenny, he bloods new guys and pushes them to see if they can make the step up to senior grade.

“He gives them a chance and that’s where Limerick are at this stage. They have 20, 25 players that are pushing for places at the moment and I think they’ll keep at that.”

IMPACT

Cork have rotated so far, with six changes from the Clare game to the Offaly one while Patrick Horgan has yet to start. Among the Cork newcomers, O’Donnell feels that Mark Keane has the best chance of making an impact.

“I think, traditionally, Cork always looked to blood new players in the league, for the championship,” he says.

“It depends where you are as a team but both sides are fairly established now at this stage.

“Cork are still blooding new guys, such as Mark Keane. He’s a guy that they’re looking at and he has potential because he’s a big, strong ball-winner who needs a bit of game-time.

“He’s still a little bit rusty but he has all of the physical attributes that you’d want, something that Cork were lacking.”

And, while Cork haven’t beaten Limerick since the 2019 Munster championship tie on the Ennis Road – John Kiely’s men were also triumphant in a league game early in 2020 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – O’Donnell doesn’t think that the defeats necessarily weigh heavily on the squad’s psyche.

“It’s a young squad,” he says, “but one thing Cork have, and they’ve always had, is confidence.

“They don’t doubt themselves. Obviously, they haven’t won All-Irelands recently but they’re there or thereabouts. There’s a confidence in how they play, particularly up front – the Cork forwards are always gung-ho, playing fast and with freedom.

I think their defensive structure might need a little bit of tweaking and if they concentrate on that this year and improve in that respect, they’ll have a really good chance.

“I don’t think confidence is an issue with them – in fact, it was an attitude that a lot of teams used to find hard playing against Cork as they brought swagger. It was something that opponents had to get over in the past, though now it’s relatively level."