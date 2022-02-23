Longboats sink Brew in gale force wind in Business League First Division encounter

Brew Boys 0

Longboats 1

DESPITE eight fixture falling victim to Storm Eunice last weekend, the top of the table encounter between fourth placed Longboats and Brew Boys in second in the Sports Gear Direct First Division league was played in strong winds last Sunday morning at Mayfield Park all-weather pitch.

With both teams having difficulty in adapting to the overhead conditions, there was little to separate the sides as defences dominated. The visitors had the better of the first half exchanges but were dealt a hammer blow by losing influential captain Michael Aherne to injury.

With the wind at their backs in the second 45, the match was decided on the hour after Longboats’ Eoin Hill’s free-kick on the half-way line carried all the way to the back of the net.

The defensive back-four of Hill, Mark Hackett, Peter O’Leary and captain Rob O’Driscoll along with Jack Sheehan, Shane Keane and Neil O’Connell were outstanding for the winners.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

VIP Barbers 3

VIP Barbers moved off the bottom for the first time after accounting for The Weigh Inn at the Regional Park.

James O’Leary, Chris Higgins and Dean Farrissey netted for the winners with James Deasy and Frank Field replying for Dripsey.

Derrow Rovers 1

Daz Barbers 2

Daz Barbers remain in the promotion hunt after their best of three goal win over Derrow Rovers at Crosshaven.

Dean Twomey and Jay Ryan were among the goals for the visitors after Daniel Hoban had earlier halved the deficit.

FOOT-NOTE: THIS season marks the 65th competition of the blue ribbon trophy of the league’s calendar, the Mick Mooney Cup.

Only eight teams competed in the first competition in 1953/54 which was won by Dwyers who defeated Steampacket 2-1.

The latter half of the sixties belonged almost exclusively to CIE Athletic who competed in six finals in seven seasons, winning five, beginning with the 2-0 win over Lunhams in the World Cup year of 1965/66.

Doyles Stevedores deprived Athletic of making it five in-a-row in 1972 and for the remainder of the seventies three clubs, namely, Fords, Youghal Yarns ‘A’ and Postal Workers would dominate before the eighties would herald the emergence of Our Lady’s Hospital United, Bank of Ireland and AIB.

OLH would have to experience defeats in consecutive finals before they would need a replay to defeat the Workers, one-nil with a goal from Donal Cronin in the 1987 decider.

Bank of Ireland and AIB’s successes were indeed against the odds as BOL, as a second division team at the time, shocked the Workers, one-nil, at the Farm in 1983 with a goal from Tomás Maher.

Two years later, at the Showgrounds, AIB, whose sponsorship of the trophy in the year of Cork 800, 1985, would be lavishly rewarded by the team’s stunning four-nil win over OLH courtesy of a brace apiece from Paudie Dennehy and Pat Ryan.

Postal sealed their only treble in 1987/88 by defeating Cork Examiner while Examiner themselves would have better days three seasons later when they completed the elusive treble in 1990/91 following a three-nil win over Roches Stores at Turner’s Cross.

Examiner made it a historic double double of league and cup in 1991/92 before handing over the mantle to Youghal Yarns who themselves became the first team to win all four domestic trophies in the one season in 1992/93.

New clubs to inscribe their names on the cup included Liebert in 1990 and 1994, Roches Stores in 1996, Naval Services in 1997 and Cara Partners in 1999.

The millennium would see the introduction of a new trophy in 2002, won by Cork Plastics who needed a replay and a Pat Walsh goal to overcome Motorola.

After the controversy of the Roches Stores/Postal Workers ‘decider of 2003 in which six players were dismissed in the first match at Turner’s Cross in what the Echo labelled, the Red Mist Final, a new era of cup winners would breathe new life into the competition.

MCM, McSweeney’s twice, EMC, Novartis and Bru Centra would all taste success.

Following the death of the league’s first and much loved secretary Mick Mooney in January 2007 it was decided to name the trophy in his honour.

In the final later that year EMC would go on to lift the trophy for the first time following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over holders McSweeney’s.

A year later, Novartis put five past RCI in their only cup win to date.

Bru Centra added the cup to their shield triumph in 2009 following a 3-1 success over Fermoy Nissan.

A new decade would welcome the former McSweeney’s, now Marlboro Trust, back to the table with consecutive wins over Tile King.

Like EMC before them, Anglers Sports Lounge would prevent Trust from making it three in-a-row.

Doolan’s Cow recorded successive wins in 2016 and 2017 leaving Quinlan’s Bar to become the last team to triumph at Turner’s Cross in 2018/19 after accounting for holders Satellite Taxis who had lifted their first Mooney success after a penalty shoot-out triumph over Alpha Sud in 2018.