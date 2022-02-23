Springfield show their class with win over Castleview in the AUL Premier A league

Springfield 4

SPRINGFIELD produced an accomplished display which saw them cruise to a resounding 4-0 victory over Castleview in their Premier A clash at the Stephen Ireland all-weather facility.

Springfield had the lion’s share of the action throughout with big performances coming from Domagoj Miklewsevic, Jamie Britton and James Stoat.

Although Castleview were faced with an extremely strong wind in the first half, they did manage to create the first chance of note when after Gregg Burns parried from Stewart Murphy’s firm effort, Stephen Barrett snatched on to the rebound, only to be denied by another super block from Burns.

Then, Jamie Britton stole cheap possession on the right before cutting inside to force Ryan McCarthy to push away from his stinging effort.

Miklewsevic then latched on to a through ball before sending a thumping effort just over.

But, Springfield’s pressure paid off when James Stoat set Jamie Britton up with a neat pass and the winger applied the finishing touches when he rounded the View’s keeper before slotting into an empty net on 24 minutes.

A response from Castleview saw nice build up play that ended with Stephen Barrett sending his low effort agonisingly past the upright.

Springfield captain Shane McDermott (left) with Castleview's Jason Lombard, accompanied by referee Mick O'Flaherty.

At the other end, James Stoat headed into the hands of McCarthy from a corner before Miklewsevic tested Ryan McCarthy with a fizzing effort from the edge of the box.

Miklewsevic showed neat skill after that when he befuddled his marker before clearing the bar with a rasping effort.

Then, from a throw ball, Andrew Hogan was allowed swivel before firing straight at Ryan McCarthy shortly before the break.

The second half was just two minutes in when Paudie Kearney embarked on an industrious run before finding Shane McDermott who failed to help his effort home from a narrow angle.

And when McDermott assisted Britton with a neat pass, the winger came so close when his stinging effort sailed narrowly over.

And after Andrew Hogan headed over from a corner at one end, View’s Stewart Murphy was unlucky to see his thumping effort from distance - narrowly clearing the bar.

But, when Castleview’s defence failed to deal with James Stoat’s cross, Kevin Wilmott was on hand to send a second ball crashing into the corner to double Springer’s advantage on the hour.

Springfield were certainly in the driving seat now and when Shane McDermott drilled over from James Stoat’s pass, Miklewsevic brought a great save from Ryan McCarthy after he was assisted by James Stoat.

Miklewsevic continued to be a thorn in the side of the Castleview defence and following one of his jinking runs, he forced McCarthy into yet another fine save from his rasping effort.

A terrific run then saw Stoat make his way into the final third before unleashing an excellent strike that was not too far off target.

Castleview refused to be bowed despite being under pressure and Michael Kiely was unlucky to see his low effort go narrowly past the post.

Then, not for the first time, Miklewsevic produced another one of his runs before forcing McCarthy to parry away to safety.

But, the inevitable happened soon afterwards when Shane Geasley found the bottom corner with a decent strike and just before the final whistle, a move that started with Lambe and assisted by Britton was finished into the bottom corner by whom else - Domagoj Miklewsevic – 4-0 to Springfield in the end.