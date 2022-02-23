Foskin sisters seal comfortable win for Wilton

Lakewood Rangers 0

Wilton 3

WILTON UNITED eased into the next round of the Under 15 Una Moore Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Lakewood on the all-weather pitch at Lakewood, two goals in as many minutes in the second half ensuring Wilton’s progress.

Both teams have had a good start to the season, neither team having tasted defeat with Wilton in second place in the Division one league and Lakewood Rangers topping their Division three, but it was the visitors who took the game to their hosts with some exceptional play and creating numerous chances on goal.

Wilton pressed forward from the very start, their first real chance on goal coming in the fifth minute when Joanna Foskin’s cross from the near side being deflected for a corner by one of the Lakewood defenders on the post, while a number of chances also fell to Wilton’s Lily Foskin and Lucia Chan as the visitors were piling on the pressure and confining Lakewood in their own half.

Wilton had a stroke of luck in the 16th minute when a corner kick fell to a Lakewood defender who attempted to clear the ball up field only for the ball to deflect of another defender and into the net giving Wilton a 1-0 lead.

There was no let up for Lakewood as Wilton pressed forward again, Hayley Sweeney’s effort going just wide while Joanna Foskin had two good chances moments later only to be denied by Sophia Lee in the Lakewood goal.

Lakewood who played against Wilton in the CWSSL Under 15 Una Moore Cup at Lakewood recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood did manage to come forward, but Wilton keeper Aine Crowe was rarely troubled as her defence held firm and cleared any danger, and although the half ended with the visitors 1-0 up, Lakewood were still in contention and still managing to contain the Wilton team who play two divisions above them.

Wilton continued to come forward in the second half, with Lily Foskin having two shots on goal which were both covered by Lee, while Joanna Foskin had a chance from the corner of the area which hit the side netting.

The game changed in the course of a 90 second spell commencing in the 58th minute when after a period of pressure, the ball fell to Wilton’s Joanna Foskin who blasted the ball into the back of Lakewoods net from 20 yards despite keeper getting a touch to it, and followed that up with another moments later when Lily Foskin weaved through the defence and scored from 18 yards.

There was no let up from Wilton, with additional chances falling to Deirdre O’Mahony and Frances O’Mahony in a game which was dominated by the visitors from start to finish.

The game was well and truly won at this stage, and although Lakewood attempted to come forward and get back into the game, they were met with a stern defence who could turn a defensive move into an attacking one as Lakewood were left frustrated but beaten by a more slick and pacey Wilton side who must fancy their chance of silverware this season.

Lakewood Rangers: Sophia Lee, Abby Clifford, Roisin Darby, Lilly McCarthy, Kaci O’Connor, Laura Lynch, Sinead Corcoran, Clara Murphy, Tamara Moynihan, Isla Coakley, Ciara Dineen, Abbie Hyde, Izzy Collins, Kailey O’Regan, Sarah Galvin

Wilton: Aine Crowe, Ciara Murphy, Sorcha Buckley, Joanna Foskin, Molly Meighan, Amy Noonan, Frances O’Mahony, Lucia Chan, Lily Foskin, Hayley Sweeney, Holly Fitzpatrick

Referee: John Corcoran.