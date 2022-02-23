Macroom FC built on the success of 1997

IT'S 25 years ago this week that Macroom FC won their first AUL Premier trophy, defeating Park Utd 4-2 at Turner's Cross in the Mossie Linnane League Cup final.

Recently I caught up with centre-half from that side and a man who is still heavily involved with the club as vice-chairman and underage manager John Ronan.

“Winning it was a fantastic feeling,” said Ronan. "I recall we had a huge travelling support from the town which we always do and really celebrated the win that night and the following days.

“Our management team of Wille O’Riordan and Michael Lynch deserved huge credit for all the nights we trained that season in a muddy Murrayfield under temporary lights run by a generator and sometimes when the petrol ran out, we had to use car lights to keep us going, but they are the experiences you never forget.”

The father of three played centre half alongside captain Tim Kelleher and although there was talent on the squad, Ronan believes it was an overall team hard-working effort that captured the title.

“My role in the team was centre-half and at the young age of 21 I had great experience alongside me in Tim Kelleher who had a great understanding of the game and as the game moved on his experience showed as we were quite a young team, but it also meant we had to do more of the running for him,” laughs Ronan.

“The game itself was a lot tighter affair than the scoreline suggested as it was a physical battle from start to finish even though we led 3-0 at halftime we were never getting ahead of ourselves and had to work extremely hard to close out the game.

"Keeping us in line were our older experienced players Tim and JJ Murphy as nine of the squad were ranging in age from 16 to 22, which would go with the tradition of the club of working though our young players.

“The squad itself didn’t really have any superstars everyone really worked hard to get us where we were and as a group, we had a great togetherness and team spirit which is needed to be successful. We had great guidance from the management team of Willie O’ Riordan and Michael Lynch who never let us get ahead of ourselves.

“It was a fantastic achievement for the club as it was our first trophy at AUL Premier level, the whole experience of getting to the final in Turner's Cross and the build-up for everyone in the town gave everyone a great lift.

“It was also a great win for our very hard-working committee and management team but most notably our honorary president Willie, manager at the time, who has been the heartbeat of the club since we were founded in 1977. The club truly wouldn’t be here only for the great work he has done over the years from managing teams, pitch maintenance, fundraising and many more activities within the club so for him it was a just reward.

John Ronan with daughter Ava former Macroom and Wilton player and current Cork City player

“To this day the game gets brought up quite a bit in conversation after a few pints in Murray's Bar which is owned by Denis Murray, the club chairman, and his family who have been fantastic supporters and sponsors of the club over the years in his time and his late mother and father's time.

“As a club in those 25 years, we have really evolved going from two adult teams and a youth team to now have over 800 members which consist of 28 teams ranging from adult, youths, schoolboys and schoolgirls and a very growing underage academy for all kids which is fantastic to see.

“Due to the fantastic numbers of players joining the club we are evolving even further than we could ever have imagined 25 years ago.

“The big development for us as a club is underway where we are developing a 4G full-size astro pitch and training facility in our home ground of Murrayfield for the club and the wider community of Macroom.

A huge commitment by the club to take on but we are very confident in the support we will get from the people of ‘Macroom and surrounding communities in helping us achieve this great facility for future generations.

“There are many players from the winning squad still involved with the club today."

Wille O'Riordan senior is club president, JJ Murphy, treasurer, Darrin Ring, sectarary for MSL and manager at underage, Brian Murphy, underage manager, Timmy 'Nut' Murphy, manager, Kevin Sheehan, coach, Willie O'Riordan junior, underage manager, and Darragh Deasy, PRO and manager.

It’s certainly a family affair for Ronan, whose entire family play are heavily steeped in the club.

“My family are very much engrained in the club which makes things easier. They have been dragged along since they were babies to pitch side-lines along with my wife Gillian. My three kids are involved as players or coaches and that makes me very proud.”

Team captain from the winning side Tim Kelleher looks back with fond memories.

“A truly fantastic day. It was a really balanced squad. Even the guys that were unlucky not to start that day were super players. We had players like Kevin Sheehan and Darragh Deasy that could have played League of Ireland if they were playing with one of the big city clubs.

“Over the years we always had a strong team when we could facilitate players playing both soccer and GAA. I’m most impressed with guys like Darren Ring, John Ronan, William O’Riordan, all volunteering and coaching in the club and in particular Mr Macroom soccer Willie O’Riordan. We had a very successful three or four years and in some ways, I have a feeling of regret that we may have underachieved.”