Cork footballers one of four teams battling relegation in division 2

DIVISION 2 of the National Football League is shaping to be a distinct section of two portions.

The top half of leaders Derry, Roscommon, Galway and Clare are opening up a gap and appear to have the two promotion places between them.

The bottom comprises Down, Cork and Meath, all of whom have a point each with Offaly pointless at the foot of the table, though they’ve a game less played.

On a weekend, when home teams were expected to collect important sets of points, a combination of the weather and visitors’ defiance helped produce some unexpected results.

Derry’s nine-point win over Cork underlined the difference between a settled team facing one at the developmental stage and didn’t come as a surprise.

But the ability of Clare and Down to dig out draws away to Roscommon and Meath respectively did raise eyebrows and showed just how intense the rest of the games in the division are predicted to be and at both ends of the table.

The Galway-Offaly tie didn’t go ahead on safety grounds as dangerous high winds buffeted Pearse Stadium, a wise enough call given the treacherous weather at the weekend.

Yet, we had got away with decent conditions for the time of year until now and there was always going to be a kick-back, posing the question now as to how long it’s going to stay?

The Banner’s 0-9 each draw at Dr Hyde Park typified their resilience to keep battling to the end as they had shown against Cork in their previous outing, which also ended level.

Clare kicked the closing three points, courtesy of Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary and David Tubridy, to leave Roscommon on a bit of a high.

Meath-Down ended 2-6 apiece, all the goals coming in the first-half at the end of which the Ulster county led by three points, but couldn’t score again.

A feature of the Cork team, which lost by 1-13 to 0-7 in Owenbeg, was the inclusion of Billy Hennessy for his debut at centre-back.

The St Finbarr’s player was part of the Cork hurling panel until this season and as such was concentrating on hurling with his club.

The ’Barr’s finished third in a very difficult group of Blackrock, Erin’s Own and Charleville, hence their season ended on October 10 with the defeat by the Rockies.

As is the way out Togher direction, dual players then teamed up with the footballers and 19 days later Hennessy sat on the bench for the quarter-final against Eire Og.

It was a problematic encounter for the favourites, who summoned Hennessy after 40 minutes and he remained in the side throughout the rest of the season.

His first start was in the epic penalty shoot-out win over Castlehaven and Hennessy slotted in at centre-back in the final against Clonakilty, the two Munster club victories over Eire Og, Ennis, and Austin Stacks and the All-Ireland semi-final defeat, after extra-time, against eventual champions, KIlcoo, from Down.

Clearly, Cork manager Keith Ricken saw enough in those games to warrant taking a look at Hennessy in a position that needs cementing, especially now with Sean Powter set to be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring injury suffered in the first-half of the Sigerson Cup final.

It was a rough baptism for Hennessy in treacherous conditions and against a Derry side who dominated for long spells and frustrated Cork when not having possession by withdrawing bodies to block routes to goal.

He played for 50 minutes before replaced by Kevin Flahive, though at that stage the destination of the points had well been decided.

It doesn’t get any easier on Saturday, when Galway, who are the favourites for the title, visit Pairc Ui Chaoimh for a 5pm start.

Just how tight it is near the foot of the table is indicated by Cork and Meath having the same figures of one point and a scoring difference of minus 15.

Down are only marginally better off with a minus 13 scoring difference, but even at this early stage it looks like every score is going to be important.

Offaly host Meath at 2.30 on Saturday with Down-Roscommon at 5pm and Clare-Derry at 1pm on Sunday.