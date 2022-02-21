Cork Ex-Boxers looking for old pictures and programmes for a souvenir publication to come out later in the year

MANY of Cork's great boxing stories are now being unearthed.

Over the last ten years many memories from Cork's boxing past have been recalled.

Those that read the Echo look forward to Thursday's column and research suggests that the Cork boxing public relish these varied stories.

Many individuals like to add their bit, or dispute results of fights and such reactions only enhances the views of these articles.

The success of the City Library memorabilia exhibition a couple of years ago, which was attended by over 23,000 thousand people, is ample evidence to all that this columns continuous pride in Cork's boxing past is overwhelmingly appreciated by the vast majority of the Leeside boxing family.

The coming year marks a major milestone in the celebration of boxing.

Accordingly, the Cork boxing and sporting public are encouraged to avail of the opportunity to take part in these events.

This year to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, a special souvenir publication is being compiled.

These will provide a great opportunity to many patrons who have old photos or items of interest unseen by the general public to come forward and avail of this unique opportunity to take part.

Old photos of deceased family member who boxed or was part of the Cork boxing story are also welcome.

All photos submitted will be scanned and immediately returned to their owners.

Elsewhere, Dan Lane, pictured on this page, established with other great men the famed Rylane boxing club over forty years ago.

Micky Olden and Louise Forde of the Togher Boxing club

Today, this club is thriving.

Dan originally boxed with the Glen BC where he learned the ropes.

During his time with the Glen, Dan learned a lot about the organisation and running of a boxing club.

This club always were and still are an example to all.

This week 45 years ago the Glen Boxing Club ran a major tournament in the Glen Rovers hurling hall.

The host club took on Pembrooke ABC from Wales.

This was a time when the Glen BC had no official premises.

Prior to this they operated from Spring Lane from 1916 to 1966.

And at that point the club did not build their existing premises until 1980.

However, despite their lack of a location at that time, the club was still a powerhouse in Cork boxing and enjoyed a very high standard of memberships, rules and regulations.

At that tournament the club laid on a first-class show.

On the night, the club presented each patron with a souvenir programme of the tournament, and outlined their full committee which included; President: the Rev Doctor McCarthy, Vice President; Rev Father Jim O'Donovan, Honorary Vice President: Tim O'Sullivan, Anthony McCarthy and Thomas Cahalane, Chairman: John Martin, Vice Chairman: Eame Coughlan, Secretary/Treasurer: Thomas Kelleher, Committee members: T Newman, J Mahony, J O'Riordan, D O'Neill, J Howard, J Casey, W O'Leary and P Martin.

The programme also contained a big volume of adds from businesses that no longer exists.

However, a standout supporter of the Glen Boxing Club down through the years was the famed Baldy Barber, Mick Moriarty.

In the programme, Moriarty's Hair Salon proudly advertised their services at 20 Merchant's Quay and Great William O'Brien Street in Blackpool from which they still operate today.

The centre pages of the programme included the line outs.

There were 16 bouts on the night and the hall was full to capacity.

Pembrooke ABA lined out with a full squad which the hosts provided a Glen select team.

Tony Arnold, one of the three boxers from Fr Horgans BC that boxed with the first ever Cork team in 1961, receives his award from Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan. Picture: Doug Minihane

These were M Mulryan (Glen), R Fiddes (Glen), W Harris (Fr Hogan's), P Cassidy (Glen), V Donnelly (Glen), D Parke (St Paul's), R Murphy (St Paul's), T O'Mahony (Glen), K Murphy (St Paul's), K Donnelly (Glen), J Daly (Ballyphehane), F Long (Ballyphehane), P Henshion (Fr Horgan's), B Simson (St Paul's) and R Williams (Glen).

County board officials included Victor Aston and Dan O'Conneil.

An interesting advert in the publication came from two southside bars who had the same owner.

Ma Dullea's in Power Street and the Manhatten Bar of Friars Walk were then both owned by Denis Cregan.

Today Denis Cregan is better known as Dino and last year he celebrated 50 years in the fast food business.

To this day, Dino remains a great supporter of Cork boxing.

Meanwhile, the sympathy of the Cork County Boxing Board and the Cork Ex-Boxing Association has been extended to the Connolly family following the recent death of Margaret, the mother of the Glen BC Chairman Anthony Connolly.

The late Margaret and her late husband Jim gave trojan service to the Glen Boxing Club over many years.

Despite the inclement weather, the Connolly family were moved and honoured to see the huge turnout at the funeral for their mother.

The Cork County Boxing Board was represented by Michal O'Brien and the Cork Ex-Boxers were represented by their president, Paddy McSweeney.

May she rest in peace.