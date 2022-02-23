Limerick trip in similar circumstances to 2021 but Cork seek different outcome

IT'S funny how sport can repeat itself.

Last year, after three games of the delayed Allianz Hurling League, Cork had two wins – against Waterford and Westmeath – and a draw, away to Tipperary. In contrast, while reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick had started with a draw at home to Tipp, they had followed that with defeats to Galway and Waterford.

The fourth round saw the Rebels go to the LIT Gaelic Grounds but an eight-point loss resulted, 0-33 to 2-19, after trailing by 0-20 to 1-7 at half-time.

This year, the sides meet a round earlier, at a rebranded venue – the TUS Gaelic Grounds, following an upgrading of Limerick IT to a technological university – but the visitors will again bring a four-point lead in the table. Wins over Clare and Offaly earned Cork full points from their first two games, while Limerick went down against Wexford and then Galway.

The weather conditions won’t be as pleasant on Sunday as they were on that balmy June bank holiday Saturday last year. Beyond that, can the league game last year – the first of three defeats to the Shannonsiders, along with the Munster SHC semi-final and All-Ireland final – tell us too much?

While it was obviously less important than the two championship reversals, a re-watch of the first half from June provides insights that can’t be waved away with the ‘only the league’ wand.

Given that it came just four weeks before the Munster championship meeting, there was a sense of not wanting the full hand to be shown, with captain Patrick Horgan the most notable absentee from the starting 15, but the Rebels did still begin the game with nine of those who would be in the side in Thurles a month later. What was telling in the side that had 11 changes from the seven-goal haul against Westmeath was that Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett were not there – even at that stage, the U20 stars were seen as game-changers and so were being held back.

Others were given a chance that night against Limerick, to see how they would fare in the toughest of hothouse atmospheres. Ger Millerick, who had featured in the 2020 league, was given his first start of the campaign and emerged with credit, going on to claim a starting berth for the championship; unfortunately the midfield pairing of Billy Hennessy and Daire Connery found life difficult against Will O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan and neither featured heavily after that.

GOOD START

Stats can be misleading without context: Cork’s first four shots yielded 1-3, while Limerick had three wides inside one minute and 39 seconds. Unfortunately for Cork, the Treatymen had 28 more shots in the first half, yielding 20 points, while Cork wouldn’t register a wide until their fifth shot of the half in the 17th minute. By that stage, Limerick had recorded 18 attempts.

At the time, and in the reports afterwards, much focus was on how Cork’s short puck-out tactics struggled in the face of Limerick pressure and that was certainly true to a degree – the man given the ball often found himself with no outlet but to go back to goalkeeper Patrick Collins, who then had to go long – but in the first half Cork actually split their 30 puck-outs on a roughly even short/long basis.

The only problem was that, when they did go long, the Limerick half-back line was impenetrable – it took until the 19th minute for Cork to win one of their own long puck-outs, having lost seven in a row up to then.

The turnovers on the short puck-outs – Limerick scored five points from Cork restarts – were due to strong pressure, but that wasn’t just limited to those restarts. Even when Cork did work their way up to midfield, that area was clogged, though it should be noted that the 12th-minute goal was well worked as Mark Coleman carried and fed Conor Cahalane, whose shot off the bar fell to Jack O’Connor and he netted. It was a sign of the good year the Sarsfields man would have.

However, when Limerick went short, the corner-back receiving the ball had plenty of time and space to start a move, generally one that had Cian Lynch central to it as he drifted deep, setting up five first-half scores.

Cork, with Horgan on for the second half, were more competitive, but Limerick were never going to allow a comeback. Unfortunately for Cork, the same eight-point gap pertained in Semple Stadium in July, with the All-Ireland final margin an aggregation of the previous two, with Cian Lynch just as influential, if not more so.

Sunday is as good a time as any for Cork to face Limerick, seeking to stem the winless run. It will be far tougher than Clare or Offaly, but a victory would similarly provide more value. Hopefully, the lessons of 2021 have been taken on board.