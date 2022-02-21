Cork hurlers need more defenders with a hard edge like Limerick

WHATEVER happens in the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday, win, lose or draw, Cork need to hurl with aggression, intensity and purpose.

Having beaten Limerick in the league and championship in 2019, there was a case to made before last season, albeit a flimsy one, that the Rebels had the type of skillful, hard-running approach that could upset the All-Ireland champions. Three defeats across 2021, including that All-Ireland final mauling and a league outing where the gap at full-time might have been only eight points but the gulf in physicality and belief between the rivals was vast, put paid to that.

When Cork and Limerick met in the league last summer there was only a month between the league and championship encounters so Kieran Kingston and his management were right to look at their options. Even if the way the game panned out was demoralising, Cork learned a bit for the rematch in Thurles and were unfortunate a few key plays went against them in that Munster semi-final, including a missed penalty and a soft goal before half-time.

Next weekend, after two open and high-scoring games with Clare and Offaly, Cork better be ready for a bruising clash with the Treaty. A bit like in 2021, John Kiely's side have yet to win in the league, losing a dogfight away to Limerick and at home to Limerick on the back of Gearóid Hegarty's red card.

REALITY

Many Cork supporters would feel Hegarty's dismissal was overdue, as he hurls close to the edge and then some as do most of his teammates. The reality is every side that lifted Liam MacCarthy in the last 20 years has a steely backbone.

Wayne Sherlock gets past Charlie Carter of Kilkenny in 1999. Picture: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Diarmuid O'Sullivan is the best-known enforcer from the mid-noughties Cork team but don't forget Pat Mulcahy, now a selector alongside The Rock, John Gardiner, Brian Murphy, Ronan Curran and Wayne Sherlock were hard hurlers.

Ben and Jerry O'Connor were stylists supreme but, when the helmets were cast aside and the game was there to be won, they could mix it with anyone.

The current Rebel squad doesn't, from the outside looking in, have the same bite. Particularly with Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane and Bill Cooper now gone.

Damien Cahalane has been heavily criticised over the years for his ferocity, picking up costly red-cards against Galway in 2015 and Waterford two seasons later when he'd been in All-Star form in the Munster championship, but I've always been a fan of his commitment and tough-tackling.

In another era, when number threes weren't dragged out of position all the time, he'd have been a cult hero; his old-school approach is underestimated.

Cork wing-backs Tim O'Mahony and Rob Downey are towering defenders but we'll have to wait and see if they can be pillars of a successful rearguard. O'Mahony's highlights so far have been his rampaging runs to smash in goals.

Sean O'Donoghue is a tank of a corner-back, Niall O'Leary an excellent tackler, while Ger Millerick has that Brian Murphy-esque knack of ensuring his opponent rarely touches the sliotar.

There's the bones of a brilliant defence in the squad but the jury is still out on Mark Coleman's role as playmaking centre-back (not that he isn't a joyous hurler to watch in full flight), who will operate as a no-nonsense foil for Darragh Fitzgibbon in midfield, and whether the attack can show the required work-rate in a tight game.

Ciarán Joyce of Cork during the Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship final win over Tipperary in 2020. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ciarán Joyce, who was majestic at centre-back for Midleton CBS in winning the Harty, Castlemartyr in two county finals, and the Cork U20s in securing successive All-Irelands, was excellent at midfield in his league debut against Clare. Though eligible for U20 again, he's certain to feature in championship for the seniors.

He sliced over 0-3 for the Banner but his selection at number eight gives Cork a natural defender to supplement the half-backs. A big ask for a rookie but one he has all the tools for.

The likes of Daire O'Leary and last year's minor captain Ben O'Connor, if he doesn't opt for rugby, offer the ideal blend of athleticism, size and hurling like Joyce.

Joyce might not actually feature against Limerick due to MTU Cork's Freshers Championship quarter-final this week. Cork might not want to show their hand on Shannonside.

Even if he doesn't play, Cork need to fight fire with fire this weekend.