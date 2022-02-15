Cork minor panel for 2021 backboned by players each from Bride Rovers, Clonakilty, Glanmire and Éire Óg

THE Cork LGFA minor footballers are hoping for a repeat of their 2021 heroics ahead of this year’s Munster and All-Ireland LGFA championships.

Joe Carroll is back at the helm of the county’s up-and-coming footballers as Cork look to repeat their provincial success of last September. Carroll’s side overcame Tipperary 5-12 to 1-7 in the 2021 Munster minor decider but were denied an opportunity to contest an All-Ireland championship.

A decision by the national LGFA Association not to run an All-Ireland series for the minor age grade caused dismay both inside and outside the county.

This time around, Cork will take on Tipperary and Kerry over the coming weeks and with the added caveat of a confirmed All-Ireland series should the county’s minors emerge as champions from their Munster competition.

Carroll and his management team has cast the net far and wide in selecting this year’s panel. 21 clubs are represented on the Cork minor squad for 2022. Glanmire’s Evie Twomey will captain the team with Clonakilty’s Siobhán Callanan elected as vice-captain.

Evie Twomey of the Glanmire LGFA club who will captain the Cork minors for the 2022 Munster and All-Ireland LGFA championships.

It is a strong-looking Cork minor line-up for 2022, backboned by four players each from Bride Rovers, Clonakilty and Glanmire plus three from Éire Óg. The Ovens club have Edel Sheehan, Orlaith Cahalane and Sadhbh McGoldrick lining out in the red of Cork with Clon’s Katie O’Driscoll, Millie Condon, Kate O’Donovan and Siobhán Callanan also expected to feature prominently.

Glanmire’s conveyor belt of footballing talent shows little sign of slowing down as evidenced by Caoimhe Richmond, Clodagh O’Donovan, Evie Twomey and Lucy Greene’s selection for inter-county action.

Add in Ciara Morrison, Lilly Murray, Ava Barry and Leah Hallihan from Bride Rovers plus a wealth of talent drawn from all four of the county’s divisions and manager Joe Carroll has every right to look forward with confidence to the upcoming campaign.

“We spent a lot of time picking this year’s Cork minor panel because things were broken up so much by Covid at the start of our process,” said the Cork minor manager.

Players had a lot of other commitments and Cork camogie kicked in earlier this year as well. We took our time and gave players a chance to settle, to see what they were like.

"We are very happy with what we have come up with. They are a very committed group of players. Preparations have gone well.”

Cork will travel to Tipperary in their Munster championship opener before hosting Kerry. The outcome of those two encounters plus Tipp and Kerry’s matchup with decide the 2022 provincial finalists.

“Tipperary and Kerry are always strong when it comes to minor level,” Joe Carroll admitted.

“Tipp and Kerry will have played before us and will each have had a championship game under their belts. So, we are going to have to be very careful that we are well prepared for our first game. You could end up in the Munster B competition if you were to lose those both games.

“Playing home or away isn’t really a big advantage at minor level to be honest with you. Cork will just have to prepare for the games as best we can. Hopefully, we will be ready to meet the challenge of both Tipperary and Kerry when the time comes.

“This year’s Munster championship is a bit of an unknown as there was no All-Ireland U16 championship with the last number of years due to Covid. Everyone is in the same boat in that there is little to go on.

“Cork has retained a good share of last year’s minor squad and that experience should stand to us in 2022. There are a lot of unknowns for ourselves and everyone else this year, no doubt about it. As I said, hopefully, last years’ Munster minor title success will help Cork because we played so well in the final to overcome a very good Tipperary.”

MINOR PANEL:

Kaitlin Smith, Rachel Sheehy (Aghada), Faye Cullinane (Ballinhassig), Kate Redmond (Ballygarvan), Ciara Morrison, Lilly Murray, Ava Barry, Leah Hallihan (Bride Rovers), Holly Fitzgerald (Carrigaline), Katie O’Driscoll, Millie Condon, Kate O’Donovan, Siobhán Callanan (Clonakilty), Abigail Ring, Aoife Healy (Cloyne), Aoife Barrett (Donoughmore), Edel Sheehan, Orlaith Cahalane, Sadhbh McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Aimee Corcoran (Erins Own), Dearbhla Creed (Fermoy), Caoimhe Richmond, Clodagh O’Donovan, Evie Twomey, Lucy Greene (Glanmire), Emma Hurley (Ilen Rovers), Alana Gould (Killshannig), Caoimhe Heffernan (Kinsale), Áine Hallihan (Lisgoold), Meabh Kelleher (Macroom), Lauren Hughes, Lydia McDonagh (Naomh Abán), Eabha Curran (Nemo Rangers), Keelan Fitzgerald (St. Colman’s), Lia Heffernan (St. Mary’s).