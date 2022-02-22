Cork v Limerick: Expect fire and fury at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday

HAVING played Limerick three times last year and lost by eight points (twice) and 16 points, the Cork hurlers are in no position to ship yet another big defeat to John Kiely’s side.

They face the All-Ireland champions again in the National Hurling League in Limerick on Sunday and there is simply nothing further to be gained from shadow boxing Limerick when they are intent on landing haymakers.

Cork and Limerick played each other last year in the league a month before their Munster Championship meeting. Limerick went into that game on the back of failing to win any of their first three league matches, with a draw against Tipp being their only point on the board up until that juncture.

Meanwhile, Cork were on course to win Division 1A of the league at that point. They could have tried to drive on and attempted to dominate the league table and put down a marker against the reigning All-Ireland champions. Instead, they seemed to go down the “hold back, show them nothing” route.

To what end?

Cork started that game with 14 of their players aged 24 or under. They were physically blown out of it all over the pitch and seriously struggled to advance the sliotar through the lines.

Indeed, Cork’s insistence of utilising short puck-outs in spite of the fact that Limerick had unleashed an unmerciful press on their full- and half-back lines was almost comical at times.

The final score was 0-33 to 2-19, but the eight-point margin did not reflect the true story of the gulf between the two teams, as in truth Limerick mauled Cork that evening. It had been 0-20 to 1-7 at half time, while Limerick had been guilty of hitting ten wides in the opening 35 minutes.

That’s approaching a shot at goal every minute territory. Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins must have been experiencing carpal tunnel syndrome by the time he headed down the tunnel to the dressing room at half time, such was the regularity of his puck-outs.

Mark Coleman of Cork looks for a pass against Limerick. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The June 5 clash was probably considered too close to the upcoming championship encounter between the two sides on July 3 to be showing the Rebel hand, but ultimately Cork left the Gaelic Grounds that night having learned very little. If anything the confidence levels would have taken a battering.

Cork did, of course, manage to score two Jack O’Connor goals and created six goal-scoring chances in all. This was to act as a precursor to the championship, as the attack started hitting the back of the net with more regularity.

So here we are a year later. Cork have two bloodless wins under their belt, sitting pretty at the top of Division 1A, while Limerick remain pointless after their defeats at the hands of Wexford and Galway. Next game up – Limerick v Cork at the Gaelic Grounds. It is very much a case of history repeating, and especially so when you consider that the 17 April Munster Championship clash is beginning to loom over the horizon.

That encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is two months away though, so you would expect it is far enough away not to dictate the narrative this Sunday in Limerick.

DOGFIGHT

It will be extremely interesting to see how Cork approach this. Will they simply rock up to Ennis Road and try and outhurl the reigning All-Ireland champions? Or will they attempt to get embroiled in a dogfight in the same manner in which Wexford and Galway both did?

No one questions the hurling ability within the Cork panel. They possess some of the most gifted stick men in the country, but watching the likes of Limerick, Waterford and Wexford in action would make you think hurling is a different game at times, such is the manic aggression they bring to the table. Like it or not, Cork have to engage in this element of the modern game if they are going to end the long wait for All-Ireland glory.

The answer, of course, lies somewhere in the middle. Cork must use their natural hurling talents as much as possible, but must add more steel and intensity when required.

The days of wink-wink, 'ah shur tis only the league’ and ‘show them nothing’ are long over. In these days of modern sports analysis there are no surprises left up the sleeve, so you are only fooling yourself if you attempt to pull one over on a future opponent now.