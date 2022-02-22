John Horgan on hurling: Cork must go with a strong team to take on Limerick

TWO down, three to go: that’s the state of play in the top two divisions of the NHL.

The fare on offer has been interesting, but it certainly has not ignited to any great extent. A few of the games have been far too lopsided, the Galway-Offaly, Cork-Offaly and Waterford-Laois encounters in particular.

Offaly and Laois are completely out of their depth at this level. Given where they were coming from it was clear from the outset that they would find it very difficult to make an impact.

Many believed that Antrim would be in this category as well but in their two games against Kilkenny and Dublin, they have given a fine account of themselves, losing by just two points to the Cats. They still have to play Laois in Division 1B, likely to be a relegation decider.

At this juncture, the smart money would be on Laois and it’s a near certainty that Offaly will finish bottom of the pile in Division 1A. The league, of course, is always going to be a mixed bag.

Assessing how things stand in both divisions before things recommence next weekend it’s very obvious that it has been a very bright start for a couple of counties, Cork included, based on their two results. Wexford and Galway are the same, with new management teams steering the ships, while Dublin and Waterford will be satisfied too with their lot.

Conor Boylan of Limerick in action against Eanna Burke of Galway during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 tie. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wexford and Galway alongside Cork are on maximum points but that will all change next Sunday when Wexford boss Darragh Egan takes his team to Salthill to face Henry Shefflin’s Galway.

In fact, the picture in Division 1A will become a lot clearer next Sunday evening with table-toppers Cork, on points difference, heading for the Gaelic Grounds to take on a Limerick team that is wee bit bruised after losing to Wexford and Galway.

There will be major interest in those matches, Cork supporters travelling in big numbers to Limerick and likewise with Wexford as they head west.

All the counties have been in experimental mode up to now but as far as Cork are concerned, it’s highly likely that Patrick Horgan will start for the first time in the campaign.

Will newcomer Mark Keane get another start? He should because it’s in these types of games that you get far more information on a player as far as championship prospects go.

He showed up very well in Birr but we should be mindful too that his career as an inter-county hurler is in its infancy and expecting too much too soon from him is a bit unfair.

If Wexford come out with a victory in Salthill they would put themselves in a very strong position to top Division 1A because they would be expected to bag two more points against Offaly. Easier said than done of course.

In the remaining game in Division 1A next weekend it’s highly likely that Clare will get off the mark against Offaly.

Every league game has to be geared towards the championship, all the more so this season because of the April start.

Management teams will have to learn very quickly about the newcomers and whether or not they can cut it in the far more intimidating arenas that will house championship games.

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan with Eoghan Campbell of Antrim in the league opener, when the Cats won by two points. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Brian Cody, in his 24th league campaign with Kilkenny, is casting the net far and wide and things are not going as straightforward as he might have liked so far. A two-point victory over Antrim in the opening game certainly didn’t ignite too many fires on Noreside and the subsequent loss to Tipperary didn’t reveal a whole pile either.

Every county needs a fresh impetus every season. Kilkenny always had a production line that operated on full throttle for many years but that does not seem to be the case now and success at minor and U20 leve is not happening like it used.

Age is catching with the glittering stars of past successes and adequate replacements are not being found to the degree that Cody wants. Therefore he will certainly want a lot more positivity from the newcomers that he is bringing in over the next few league games.

That’s why the remaining outings against Laois, Dublin and Waterford take on added significance for the legendary manager.

From next weekend onwards it will be the start of making your mind up time for a lot of inter-county bosses where championship squads are going to be concerned.