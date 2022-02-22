South Munster Schools Cross-Country round-up: Matthew Lee leads the way

AFTER not being held last year, the South Munster Schools Cross-Country fixture returned to the calendar with over 700 young athletes competing over the eight races held at the Cork Athletics course at Slieveroe near Riverstick.

The senior boys race over 5000m, the final event on the programme, developed into a three-way battle with Matthew Lee from Carrigaline Community School coming out on top, his time of 15:52 giving him nine seconds to spare over Ciaran McNamee (St Colman’s, Midleton) with Fearghal Desmond (CBC, Cork) finishing third.

Lee, a member of the Leevale club, also had the honour of leading his school to their first-ever victory in the team contest, Carrigaline’s points total of 63 giving them just three to spare over Colaiste Chriost (66) with Carrigtwohll Community College third on 81.

Eoghan O'Connor (second in the intermediate race) and his brother Darragh (fifth in the junior race) with their parents Eugene and Adelle at the South Munster Schools C-C. Picture: John Walshe

Holly Carroll, SMG Blarney, continued her fine form in winning the senior girls race from Aoibheann Ni Lachtain of Scoil Mhuire, Ballingeary, as St Mary’s, Macroom, came out on top in the team contest ahead of Loreto, Fermoy.

In one of closest finishes of the day, Sean Lawton of Colaiste Pobaill, Bantry, defeated Eoghan O’Connor (Rochestown College) in the intermediate race by a second over the 4000m distance. Lawton’s time was 12:26 with just five seconds covering the first four across the line.

Claire Crowley from Kinsale Community School, a clear winner of the intermediate girls race. Picture: John Walshe

The intermediate girls race saw a clear victory for Claire Crowley of Kinsale Community College who opened up a big lead on the first lap of the 3000m to come home with 22 seconds to spare over Nicole Dinan (St Angela’s, Cork) with Caoimhe Flannery from Skibbereen Community School taking the bronze medal.

There was a close finish in the junior girls 2000m with Eanna Duff (Coachford College) taking the title two seconds ahead of Éabha Ni Chonaola from Colaiste Ghobnatan Baile Mhic. Olive Flynn (Sacred Heart, Clonakilty) finished third.

Holly Carroll, of SMGS, Blarney, winner of the senior girls at the South Munster Schools C-C, with her teacher Aisling Duff. Picture: John Walshe

The top 15 individuals and first four teams qualified for the Munster Schools Championships.

RESULTS

Boys:

Senior 5000m: 1 M Lee (Carrigaline CS) 15:52; 2 C McNamee (St Colmans, Midleton) 16:01; 3 F Desmond (CBC, Cork) 16:06; 4 T Hawkins (Rochestown College) 16:13; 5 D Buckley (CBC, Cork) 16:20; 6 D Kelly (Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig) 16:39.

Team: 1 Carrigaline CS 63; 2 Colaiste Chriost Ri 66; 3 Carrigtwohill CC 81.

Intermediate 4000m: 1 S Lawton (Colaiste Pobail, Bantry) 12:26; 2 E O’Connor (Rochestown College) 12:27; 3 W Verling (St Colmans, Fermoy) 12:28; 4 O Lynch (St Brendan's, Killarney) 12:31; 5 K O’Donoghue (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) 12:35; 6 T Arthur (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) 12:37.

Team: 1 St Colmans, Fermoy 42; 2 St Brendans, Killarney 78; 3 Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare 84.

Junior 3000m: 1 S O’Donoghue (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) 8:50; 2 L Murray (Douglas SC) 9:04; 3 O Dorgan (Rochestown College) 9:24; 4 S Byrne (Rochestown College) 9:27; 5 D O’Connor (Rochestown College) 9:29; 6 C Fennessey (Glanmire CC) 9:41.

Team: 1 Rochestown College 48; 2 Douglas CS 74; 3 Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare 85.

Minor 2000m: 1 B O’Reilly (Douglas CS) 6:35; 2 P Kelly (PBC, Cork) 6:48; 3 F Yore (De La Salle, Macroom) 6:49; 4 L O’Driscoll (Kinsale CS) 6:51; 5 T Kelly (PBC, Cork) 6:53; 6 R Ó Cianáin (Colaiste Daibheld) 6:54.

Team: 1 PBC, Cork 39; 2 De La Salle, Macroom 78; 3 Douglas CS 80.

Sean Lawton (329), winner of the intermediate race at the South Munster Schools C-C with Eoghan OConnor (612), second, and William Verling (806), third. Picture: John Walshe

Girls:

Senior 3000m: 1 H Carroll (SMGS, Blarney) 10:23; 2 A Ní Lachtnáin (Scoil Mhuire, Ballingeary) 10:30; 3 L Walshe (Glanmire CC) 10:45; 4 S Morrison (Loreto, Fermoy) 10:59; 5 P Holmes (Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig) 11:11; 6 L O’Flynn (Sacred Heart, Clonakilty) 11:21.

Team: 1 St Marys, Macroom 36; 2 Loreto, Fermoy 44; 3 Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare 52.

Intermediate 3000m: 1 C Crowle (Kinsale CS) 10:01; 2 N Dinan (St Angelas, Cork) 10:23; 3 C Flannery (Skibbereen SC) 10:24; 4 M Murnane (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) 10:26; 5 I Kellegher (St Marys, Mallow) 10:33; 6 A Sheridan (Colaiste Muire, Cobh) 10:38.

Team: 1 Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare 58; 2 St Angelas, Cork 61; 3 Regina Mundi 69.

Junior 2000m: 1 E Duff (Coachford College) 7:03; 2 É Ni Chonaola (Colaiste Ghobnatan Bailie Mhic) 7:05; 3 O Flynn (Sacred Heart, Clonakilty) 7:08; 4 K O’Connor (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) 7:15; 5 K Hennessy (St Aloysius, Carrigtwohill) 7:19; 6 J Foskin (Mount Mercy, Cork) 7:19.

Team: 1 St Aloysius, Carrigtwohill 40; 2 St Marys, Macroom 64; 3 Mount Mercy, Cork 78.

Minor 1500m: 1 R O’Flynn (Loreto, Fermoy) 4:56; 2 E Dinan (St Angelas, Cork) 4:56; 3 L Dinan (St Angelas, Cork) 4:58; 4 M Holland (St Aloysius, Carrigtwohill) 5:00; 5 V Millerick (St Marys, Midleton) 5:04; 6 D O’Neill (Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) 5:05.

Team: 1 St Angelas, Cork 24; 2 St Marys, Macroom 25; 3 Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare 42.