Melissa Duggan: We are going to have to put our heads down and train hard

CORK'S loss to Dublin in the Lidl ladies NFL will be one that gave manager Shane Ronayne a sleepless night on Saturday night.

It won't have been the 2-15 to 2-3 loss that would have really bothered him, but more their effort on the pitch.

Afterward, he readily admitted that they simply didn't work hard enough and that in a nutshell is what will really bother him.

Work-rate is something that he expects from all sides he has coached over the years, just look at Mourneabbey and their success over the last eight years. Watch them play and see how hard they work from start to finish and he expects that from his Cork squad.

You can be guaranteed that by now Ronayne has analysed the game and will be formulating a plan for their final league game against Waterford and the championship.

They have two weeks to prepare for the Waterford tie and that is a must-win game for both sides or else they could find themselves relegated from the top flight. Neither side will want to be in that position, but that's the reality that both face ahead of their meeting on March 6.

Cork will be favourites, especially with home advantage, but it will be a battle as Waterford never make it easy for anyone.

There were some positives in Croker with Rachel Leahy impressing again when she came on, as did Abbie O'Mahony. Also, Dara Kinry made her senior debut as a half-time sub and again can be happy with her efforts.

Captain on the night was Melissa Duggan, a player that always gives it everything in the red jersey, but she admitted they felt short of the high standards they set for themselves.

“We are disappointed with the result and the performance,” said Melissa, “in the first half we didn't put in the performance we expect, and in the dressing-room there now morale is down a bit. But it's all about bouncing back for Waterford in two weeks as we are facing a relegation battle. We will get our heads down in training and work on eliminating the unforced errors we had against Dublin.

“That was something they capitalised on and got a lot of their scores from and they killed us.

“I have never been in a relegation situation with Cork but we have to keep going and we will relish the opportunity of them coming to us. It will be a tough battle and games between ourselves and them have never been easy.

We are going to have to put our heads down and train hard and listen to what Shane and the management are saying and cut out the errors."

And have no doubt that's what Cork will do and you can expect a backlash against Waterford. Just like the manager, these players have high standards of themselves and a wounded Cork is a dangerous one to be facing.