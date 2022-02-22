Cork City boss Colin Healy: Mixing our approach paid off against Bray

AFTER his side's impressive display against Bray Wanderers on the opening night of their league campaign, Cork City boss Colin Healy praised the players' attitude and clinical finishing.

The Rebel Army put six past their hosts on Friday night and Healy was naturally delighted with the performance.

“I thought we were very very good. Going away to Bray is not an easy place to go and to score six was very pleasing. It was a good three points but it is only the first game of the season.

“I was very happy with how the players took the information we gave them on board. We mixed our game up. We played balls in behind because we felt we could hurt them by doing that but we also played it around.

We played similar the week before against Shels but we weren’t clinical enough and just not as ruthless in front of goal.

“I have to praise the lads for the way they put a demand on each other to keep trying to score more goals. We have good attacking players and they want to score goals. The goals came quickly and the lads kept going and it is credit to them.

“Dylan McGlade managed to get a hat-trick. Dylan mixed his game up well tonight. He does like getting it to feet but he made a lot of runs in behind. Barry Coffey getting two goals again is good to see and Ruairí Keating getting on the score sheet is a positive.

“Ruairí was has been fantastic since he came in. He is a great fella. He always wants to learn. He looks after himself very well. He’s a good professional, and he has settled in very well. I’m delighted with him.”

Cork City supporters hold up a banner taunting Bray. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

There was a long delay in the game at half-time due to crowd trouble but that didn’t distract the City players from convincingly winning the game.

“There was a delay at half-time but we used it to review more of the first half and get our message across what we wanted the players to go out and do in the second half, which they did. There were certain things we were happy with in our first-half performance but there were areas we want to improve on.

"We were focused on our job, not what was going on outside of the dressing room.”

City face Galway United next at Turner's Cross and Healy hopes to see a big crowd for his side's first home game of the season.

“Galway will be a tough game. We will analyse videos over the coming days and prepare for the game right. The lads are good lads and aren’t going to get carried away with the Bray result and know that the game against Galway will be tough.

John Caulfield has brought in some new faces to the team and will have his team well prepared for the game. But we will be well prepared and it should be a good game.

“I would hope that there will be a good crowd for the game. It will be our first home game of the season and I know the fans will create a fantastic atmosphere, especially after the Bray result as well and it should be a good game.”